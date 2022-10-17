Hopefully, the Butcher Boys have a taste for custard squares because they will be playing their Meads Cup rugby final against South Canterbury at Pleasant Point on Saturday.

Steelform Whanganui has a fine record in Timaru, having won an NPC division three semifinal 17-14, a Meads final 28-11 in 2015 and a Meads semi 29-24 in 2017 on the main ground, formerly known as Fraser Park.

That field has been out of action this season because of renovations with Bunnings Warehouse Heartland fixtures being played at Pleasant Point, which is 19km from Timaru.

Pleasant Point is well known as the birthplace of the highly popular Denheath custard squares, which were originally made in the old post office before a move to Timaru where they are now produced 2000 at a time for distribution nationwide.

Defending champions South Canterbury, as in 2015, will start as favourites on Saturday, being unbeaten in 18 matches over the past two seasons.

The green and blacks scored 400 points (57 tries) and conceded 130 for an average score of 44-16 in nine games during 2021 and from the same number of matches, this year have 444 pts (64 tries) for and 131 against – an average score of 49-15.

Whanganui during this campaign have won eight of nine, scoring 377 pts (53 tries), conceding 169 for an average score of 42-18.

Blitzing surprise semifinalists King Country 75-9 (12 tries) at Pleasant Point last weekend, compared with Whanganui's much tougher 25-18 home win over Thames Valley, boosted South Canterbury's statistics.

Tasman loan first-five Sam Briggs, who scored 115 pts in 2021, has 119 points for South Canterbury this year with fullback Liueli Simote.

Winger Kalavini Leatigaga and No. 8 Siu Kakala (eight each) and utilities Zac Saunders (six) and Tomasi Bikaca (five) heading the 23 try-scorers.

In addition to Briggs, other loan players in the squad are Cantabrians Matthew Taula-Fili (utility forward who repped for Whanganui last season) and centre Zach McKay.

For Whanganui, who lost 24-30 to South Canterbury on Cooks Gardens in the qualifying rounds, fullback Ethan Robinson has scored 93 points with winger Alekesio Vakarorogo (8 including four against Buller), Timoci Seruwalu and Semi Vodesese 6 each), Josaia Bogileka and Tyler Rogers-Holden 4 each) heading the 18-try scorers.

Flanker Samu Kubunavanua will have fond memories when he takes the field on Saturday. It was in the 2015 Meads final that he featured in a sensational try, running the ball from behind his own goal line and taking the final pass to score a thrilling team try.

Later in the season on live TV, it was voted the top New Zealand rugby action of the year.

Saturday will be the first time the Meads and Lochore Cup champions from one year contest the Meads Cup final 12 months later.

With Canterbury hosting Wellington in the NPC championship final and Mid Canterbury at home to East Coast in the Lochore Cup final, there is the possibility of a Canterbury provincial championship treble.

The Butcher Boys have the ability, however, to maintain their unbeaten record in Timaru playoffs if they employ the right game tactics.

Pirates reunion:

With 300 plus registrations for the club's 125th jubilee, Wanganui Pirates will be in the local sporting limelight over Labour Weekend.

The rugby club, formed in 1897, first played in the Wanganui third grade and over the years various other sporting codes joined Pirates, including netball and softball, and also provided local champion sides.

The club fielded women's champion teams as well in all age grades down to primary, and has supplied numerous leading Whanganui administrators including WRFU life member and patron Arch Roebuck and president Jeff Slight.

Although Pirates won 14 of the original Wanganui premier club rugby championships between 1901 and 1958, there were no titles during the Wanganui-Rangitikei combined era (1959-77) era and the first union-wide combined title came in 2014.

It is little wonder there were tears of delight in the eyes of the club's old-timers when the "Red" Morris-coached 2014 team dethroned defending champions Ruapehu 23-17 in the final.

That was the first-ever combined title for the club and the first premier championship for the club since 1958.

Pirates made it back-to-back honours, beating Border 20-19 in the final 12 months later.

Those two titles, coming since the turn of the century, will be a major topic of discussion over the weekend.

Also will be the drive to regain premier status after electing to drop down to the senior grade in 2020.

Pirates were affected last century when the Eastown railway workshops closed down with the loss of 400 workers in 1986, four years after Pirates' new modern clubrooms were built.

The closure of the Aramoho fertiliser works, the Meat Packers fire, the loss of players to Ratana and also after the latest success of the 2014-18 era, also took their toll on club numbers.

But there is a determination within the club hierarchy to attract new members.

They will be joining a club that has provided a host of class players over the years including 1903 All Black loose forward "Bronco" Seeling, 1929 NZ halfback Frank Kilby, 1950 NZ test reserve loose forward Don Beard who was also a national cricketer between 1952-56, while on the netball front Joline Henry was a Silver Fern 91 times between 2003-14.

Amongst the Pirates' All Blacks trialists who went close to national selection during the 1950s were loose forward-lock Bill Eriksen and fullback Les Head.

The numerous able club administrators were headed by George Spriggens, the 1898 club president who became NZRFU president in 1917.

He was regarded as the "Father of Pirates" and had the union's main playing field, the Recreation Ground, named after him in 1926.

Thanks to the Pacific Islands influx that provided the flair for the double championship success during the new millennium, Pirates can reflect on a memorable past quarter of a century at the reunion this weekend.

There are 200-plus, including overseas members, attending the jubilee dinner with children, an invitation to Pirates v Marist under-18, Pirates v Counties seniors and Old Timers' matches at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Looking over the past 25 years, 26 Pirates players have represented Whanganui at a first-class level.

Half of the 17 forwards and nine backs have also repped as Butcher Boys while also playing for other local clubs.

The most capped Pirates' rep player in the past quarter-century is hooker Cole Baldwin with 61 of his 105 appearances.

Pirates and the remainder while playing for Border, the current champion club he now coaches.

Pirates' premier reps since the club's 100th jubilee with the years they played for the union and total rep matches in brackets for those who also repped from other clubs.

Backs:

Mark Davis – 2010-11 22 (39). Josh Edwards – 2003-04-05 19 (36). Fa'alele Iosua – 2017 1. Matthew Koubaridis – 2010 9 (18). Mario Mareikura –1999 2. Johnny Mow – 2012 7 (28). Clive Stowers – 2014 4. Matt Thompson – 2004 9. Denning Tyrell – 2012 1 (89).

Forwards: Cole Baldwin – 2006-12 61 (105). Paul Bradley – 2004 9. Dion Chaney – 2001 1. Mike Fitzgerald – 2005-06 12 (23),. Simon Hillis - 2013 1. Karl Leary – 2000-01 20. Dion Mooney – 2003-05 4. Timoci Rasovo – 1999 9. Andrew Slight – 2003-11 24. Jon Smyth- 2008-10 31 (72), Semisi Taulava – 2003 8 (23). Mike Thompson – 2001-09 13 (60). Junior Tume – 2012 9 (25). Brett Turner – 2002-15 24. Lasa Ulukuta – 2013-14 19 (29). Jamie Urwin – 2000 7. Fa'alafi Vave – 2013-14 26.