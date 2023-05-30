Heather Erskine had a surprise 100th birthday celebration on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Heather Erskine is celebrating her 100th birthday but she doesn’t believe there’s any secret to achieving the milestone.

Born in Carterton on May 25, 1923, to parents Lila and William Gregor, Heather recalls a modest upbringing. She was born pre-World War II when food was rationed but there was enough for her family to get by.

Heather grew up in Carterton and recalled her surroundings.

“Around us, we had four military camps where overseas soldiers were posted at the time, one down Belvedere Rd if I remember rightly,” she said.

“All around us were soldiers, they were only camped there and in Featherston.”

Heather was educated at a primary school in Carterton and Wairarapa College in nearby Masterton. Her first job was at a bookstore, where she started after finishing college. She then worked at Hannahs shoe store where she stayed until World War II.

“In 1946 I moved to New Plymouth and met my husband, Hamish Erskine. We lived there for 13 years.”

The Erskines were married for 72 years; Hamish died in 2006.

From 1961, the Erskines resided in Whanganui and had one daughter, Jan.

Jan recalled growing up within a family business, where she and her mother worked as women’s clothing manufacturers.

“Hamish spent many months overseas selling to his buyers.”

Heather said the couple made many friends in Whanganui.

“Hamish played bowls and I was the keen golfer.”

Heather said she was a seasoned traveller and once went to visit the home where her grandparents had lived in Scotland.

Heather Erskine received many cards from well-wishers for her 100th birthday. Photo / Bevan Conley

“I went on an intrepid journey to Europe to find the home my grandparents resided in.”

Taking each day as it came was one way Heather reached 100 years, although there were times when she doubted she ever would.

“I enjoyed more, the finer things in life, appreciating what I had; there is no secret to reaching 100, I don’t believe so, no,” she said.

Heather acknowledged the support of her daughter Jan, who had helped her into the retirement village where she now lives. Jan also cared for her most of the time.

“Jan has always been there for me.”

Heather got a special surprise when she learned her grandson Liam had organised a special birthday celebration for her.

“I nearly died, I received such a fright when friends and family started arriving on Saturday.”

Among the many well-wishes, she received birthday cards from King Charles III, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.