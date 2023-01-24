Gumboots will be flying again at Memorial Park in Taihape for the town's annual big day. Photo / Bevan Conley

The rubber boots will be flying at Memorial Park in Taihape with the return of the town’s famous Gumboot Day.

There will also be shearing, clowns, stilt walkers, pet parades, and more for the 111th Taihape A&P Show this Saturday.

The combined show and Gumboot Day were Covid casualties in 2022 and organisers are expecting the 2023 combined events to be spectacular this year.

As well as the North Island gumboot throwing championships, there will be opportunities for amateurs to have a go.

“The forecast is for a warm, sunny day and we’re expecting big crowds,” organiser Pania Winiata said.

“There will be lots of food and drink stalls with traditional local and international kai as well as real fruit ice cream and lots of cool and hot drink options.”

There will be $1 rides in the barrel train, mini jeeps, as well as a mechanical bull. There will also be a laughing clown sideshow and a bouncy castle.

Other children’s activities will include face painting, balloon twisting, tree climbing, and stilt walking displays.

There will be a colouring competition for children and a pet parade. Children can take their pets along to join the parade with the proviso that they must be on a lead.

There will also be a display of Clydesdale horses reminiscent of New Zealand’s earliest A&P shows over a century ago.

The Taihape Riders group will also be providing motorcycle rides and there will be static motorbike displays as well as tractors and farm equipment on show.

Rangitīkei musicians will be providing live music and local artists and craftspeople will provide indoor displays of spinning, floral art, and children’s crafts.

Winiata said there would also be stalls selling locally-made goods and produce.

Historically held around Easter each year, Gumboot Day became part of the A&P Show weekend for the first time in 2020 and this year there is added reason to celebrate.

The historic grandstand at the Memorial Park venue has been awarded category 2 status by Heritage New Zealand which should enable funding for strengthening and repairs.