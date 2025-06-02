Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Taihape upset Kaierau to reclaim Barracks Shield in rugby thriller

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

There are no remaining undefeated teams in Tasman Tanning Premier.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

There are no remaining undefeated teams in Tasman Tanning Premier or Senior as Byford’s Readimix Taihape made a signature raid at the Country Club to upend Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau on Saturday.

Regaining the Barracks Challenge Shield with a 33-27 triumph, Taihape took

Save

