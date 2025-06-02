Kaierau equalised through a Malo penalty, but Taihape finished the half very strongly as first-five Chad Whale slotted a penalty in front, and then a corner kick being fumbled out led to a quick lineout and Whale was there to score in the tackle, converting for 20-10.

What followed was a pivotal moment as former professional Te Rangatira Waitokia dashed over halfway and got twisted among tacklers, breaking his leg.

With Waitokia unable to be moved immediately, the game was transferred to the No.2 ground, and Taihape maintained their momentum at 26-17, as a converted try by Malo was traded with two more Whale penalties.

Kaierau lifted as a good Malo run had them back on attack and after a succession of forward carries, prop Raymond Salu drove over off the ruck.

Then a couple of minutes later, a steal off the lineout by No.8 Joe Edwards had the hosts back on attack, and this time Salu carried three tacklers with him to score for a 27-26 turnaround.

Yet Taihape are nothing if not clutch in the dying minutes, as from a penalty lineout, the visitors carried and recycled expertly, getting further penalties, and finally second-five Cyrus Tasi powered through beside the ruck, with Whale landing another wide conversion.

In Senior, Waverley’s Dallison Park played host to a bizarre match as the crossbar snapped during the McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu vs Border game.

Moving across to the No.2 ground, Ruapehu struggled to put Border away, before two late tries secured a 22-5 victory.

At Spriggens Park, Forest 360 Marist Knights had a 48-0 shutout of Kelso Hunterville, which followed on from Seales Winslow Pirates beating Bennett’s Taihape 36-7.

The Whanganui Challenge Shield remains with McCrea Scanning Counties after a narrow 26-19 victory over Utiku Old Boys at Macnab Domain.

Direct Connect Marist Celtic solidified their top-four spot with a 28-0 away win Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

Results, May 30- 31

Tasman Tanning Premier

Waverley Harvesting Border 26 (Jay Tora 2, Romu Senileba, Jahstice Metekingi tries; Tyrone Albert 2 con, Silio Waqalevu con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 12 (Petera Patea-Koro, Hawira Gardiner tries; Rehimana Meihana con). HT: 14-7.

Byfords Readimix Taihape 33 (Tiari Mumby, Mitchell Overton, Chad Whale, Cyrus Tasi tries; Whale 3 pen, 2 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 27 (Raymond Salu 2, Kohlt Coveny, Ezra Malo tries; Malo pen, 2 con). HT: 20-10.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Kelso Hunterville 48-0.

Macnab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Utiku Old Boys 26-19.

Dallison Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Border 22-5.

Country Club: Direct Connect Marist Celtic bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 28-0.

Spriggens Park: Seales Winslow Pirates bt Bennett’s Taihape 36-7.

Tasman Tanning Women

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Silks Audit Rātana 42-0.

Bulls Domain: Hunterville bt Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls 51-15.

Cooks Gardens: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Marton Queenbeez in friendly.