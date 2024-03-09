Bronwyn Troon (second from left) and fellow recipients Erana Stevens-Tulip (centre) and Nigel Armstrong (second from right) with award sponsor Liam Hehir (right) of Freebairn & Hehir Lawyers and awards guest, Olympic rower Joseph Sullivan (left).

Taihape gumboot-throwing and community stalwart Bronwyn Troon has been recognised at the Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards for her years of dedication.

The awards were announced on Friday, with Taumarunui’s timbersports world champion Jack Jordan picking up the Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson and the New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Jordan won the Stihl World Champions Trophy 2023 and, in the process, secured a world record, alongside other achievements throughout the year.

“Jack’s accomplishments are a true reflection of the values of dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship that are the bedrock of rural New Zealand,” Ford Motor Company of New Zealand managing director Simon Rutherford said.

“The winners, each excelling in their respective categories, are a testament to the wide range of sporting disciplines and the depth of talent within the rural sports community.”

Troon was one of three recipients of the award for outstanding contribution to New Zealand rural sports, along with Nigel Armstrong of Christchurch (harness racing) and Erana Stevens-Tulip of Te Kūiti (shearing).

Taihape Gumboot Day is a highlight of the community's calendar.

A citation for the award described Troon’s role as the organiser and overseer of registration tables at major events across New Zealand as “pivotal”.

“Her meticulous attention ensures that participants from ages 2 to 92 are efficiently logged in, a task that can prove stressful amidst the constant influx of eager throwers.”

Troon’s involvement in the sport spans more than two decades.

“Notably, she secured a silver medal in her age category at the 2019 World Championships, a testament to her personal commitment to the sport, along with her organisational duties.”

Beyond the gumboot arena, Troon supports many community activities.

“She spearheaded the establishment of the Breakfast Club at Taihape Area School, showcasing her altruism and dedication to local youth.

“Additionally, her involvement with the Heart Foundation Heart Appeal and leadership in the Taihape Community Badminton Club underscore her multifaceted contributions beyond sport.

“Troon’s impact extends beyond accolades, embodying the spirit of volunteerism and community support.

“Her efficient co-ordination and unwavering commitment make her a linchpin within the NZBTA [New Zealand Boot Throwing Association] and a cherished asset to the wider Taihape community.”