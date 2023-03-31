Elijah Pue addressing visitors before the launch of the Ruapehu destination management plan Tahia Ko Puanga at the Raetihi Marae. Photo / Bevan Conley

Elijah Pue addressing visitors before the launch of the Ruapehu destination management plan Tahia Ko Puanga at the Raetihi Marae. Photo / Bevan Conley

Chateau Tongariro may be closed and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts under voluntary administration but the community is poised for a new era of prosperity with a plan to reinvent the district’s tourism sector.

Tahia Ko Puanga – its 2023 destination management plan – was launched at Raetihi Marae this week with 150 manuhiri/visitors from the wider Ruapehu and Whanganui districts.

An eco-sanctuary, Te Hangaruru Cycle Trail and Pirpiriki Community Hub are three projects already being lined up.

“We looked to the maunga – to Koro Ruapehu – to help us on our journey,” Ngāti Rangi community leader Elijah Pue said.

“The maunga and the Whanganui River, Te Awa Tupua bind us together.”

The destination management plan is a collaboration led by Visit Ruapehu in partnership with iwi, Ruapehu District Council, and the community, with more than 800 participants having input.

Government funding including $700,000 received in 2021 has supported Ruapehu tourism to move towards initiatives that will support the environment.

“It’s good to know the Government is singing from the same songsheet as communities,” Pue said.

He told manuhiri the Ruapehu environment had been at the heart of the plan and there had been celebrations along the way of the various individuals and businesses that work in harmony with the taioa – the land, water, and mountains.

Erena Mikaere says Tahia Ko Puanga is a plan filled with hope and love. Photo / Bevan Conley

Consultant Erena Mikaere joined the Visit Ruapehu team in 2021 after managing the Ruapehu Whānau Transformation project and said working with the community to bring the plan together had been a joyous experience.

“Young people are passionate about their town and the priorities they identified have been woven into the framework of the plan,” she said.

“We will need to break a few eggs along the way and it will take courageous leadership.”

Makaire said that, although there would be challenges ahead, the plan was a document full of hope and love.

A video presentation featured Ruapehu people speaking about projects that are included in the plan, their hopes, and aspirations.

Ruapehu Māori Ward councillor Fiona Kahukura Hadley Chase spoke on the video, saying she had seen a number of plans for Ruapehu that had great aspirations but had then failed to come to fruition. She wanted Tahia Ko Puanga to be the plan that would succeed.

Mikaere said that message was received and expressed the view that the strong commitment and inclusiveness in putting the plan together would maintain momentum.

A list of six values was agreed on for the plan and each one is linked to projects that are either under way or in the planning stages. A total of 24 projects were identified.

Ruapehu Tahia Ko Puanga destination management plan 2023 values. Courtesy of Waihuia Ventures Ltd.

“Even though there were 800 participants, they all expressed these values as being most important,” Mikaere said.

“They might have described them differently but they aligned with each other.”

The Pōkākā Eco Sanctuary is a shovel-ready (funded or partially funded) project requiring a predator-proof fence and work has begun on eradicating predators on the 2500 hectares of forest land.

Te Hangaruru Cycle Trail and Pirpiriki Community Hub were two other shovel-ready projects mentioned.

Labour list MP Soraya Peke-Mason, who is a former Ngāti Rangi chairwoman and hails from Ruapehu, said she was delighted to be present.

“When I can come home I fill my cup,” she said. “It lifts me up and gives me confidence.”

Peke-Mason said tourism had been changed by the impacts of Covid-19. The pause in international tourism had enabled communities to find ways to enrich New Zealand through sustainable tourism growth.

Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy said there had been numerous challenges in trying to maintain a strong domestic market during Covid limitations.

Giving Life to Tahia Ko Puanga had been an incredible journey, she said, and she had faced personal challenges in extending her te reo Māori vocabulary.

“The plan is a live document and we are very happy with it,” she said.

Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy said the collaborative plan aims to be transformative for tourism in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

She spoke about the plan for a Ruapehu Vocational Training Centre and the community’s wishes for building tourism trade employment opportunities and said the next phase would involve finding funding to support proposals that had not yet been allocated financial support.

She said there were four implementation pathways outlined that would consolidate projects by their purpose and would help guide the activation of the plan.

Kennedy was acknowledged for her stewardship of the plan and was presented with a koru-shaped pounamu necklace by Raetihi Marae.

“We acknowledge Jo’s journey and the beauty of sharing our worldview,” Mikaere said.

Each speaker of the morning was followed with a waiata including the song Ngā rongo kino, which featured some impressive whistling from the men in the group.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the council would be sharing and supporting the vision, aspirations and challenges of progressing the plan.

“We will do our best to accept the challenges and try to make sure that funds and support are available,” he said.

Long-time Ruapehu resident and ski-fields volunteer Sam Clarkson took the opportunity to speak and said he and other volunteers would support the continuation of Ruapehu as a destination for winter tourists to enjoy the slopes.

“Skiing is the most glorious waste of time,” he said.

He praised the collaboration that existed in Ruapehu and expressed criticism of the previous Chateau Tongariro operators for not giving back to the community.

He hoped the heritage building now managed by the Department of Conservation would soon have a new purpose.

Kennedy suggested it might be a suitable site for the Ruapehu Vocational Training Centre. “Just saying,” she said.

Fiona Kahukura Hadley Chase said she encouraged all the hapū of the district to get behind the plan to help ensure its success.

“All the Ngātis of the Ruapehu, including Ngāti Pākehā,” she said.

“The maunga is our most precious thing and we can all play our part in caring for our precious resources.”

The launch of Ruapehu Destination Management Plan Tahia Ko Puanga at Raetihi Marae was attended by over 150 locals and visitors. Photo / Bevan Conley

The manuhiri who attended the launch event included members of Parliament, Ruapehu district councillors and staff, iwi, hapū, local families and tourism operators.

The digital version of Tahia Ko Puanga will shortly be available to view online at visitruapehu.com.