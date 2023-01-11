NZ Opera School accompanist and organist Francis Cowan. Photo / John Wansbrough

It’s difficult to understand how exceptional pianist, accompanist and vocal coach Francis Cowan left university after completing his music degree in piano, not knowing if he was any good.

“I didn’t think they thought I was much good, they never said anything so I applied to go to teachers’ college when I finished uni.”

He said after being “broken down and pulled apart” he was never put back together again.

“So I thought I was no good and never attempted to study overseas which is what all young musicians should do.”

Cowan had a wry grin when he said the teaching training never went amiss, though, as he spent many years as musical director at two top schools, a primary and a secondary, where he directed choirs and musicals as well giving daily music lessons.

“It was very satisfying and I laugh now at how when staging a musical, usually a Gilbert and Sullivan, I would also be building the sets and making costumes and props.”

Even today, years later, he was amazed when a fellow student from his university days told him how he used to stand outside the door and listen to Cowan’s lesson and told him he was the most talented pianist on campus.

“I didn’t really believe him.”

Cowan is now the fulltime accompanist for the Waikato University Conservatorium of Music and is happy to be back again at the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui.

“All musical coaching provides the support and encouragement and a second pair of ears to help you make that important progress. Learning to play a musical instrument and learning to sing can be one of the most rewarding and enjoyable challenges.”

Working individually with students, whether coaching them for exams or performances, was wholly satisfying, he said.

Though studying overseas will always be a prerequisite, in March this year specialised master classes in opera vocals will start at Waikato University.

It is a first and is headed by international soprano Madeline Pierard, Cowan said.

“The music faculty are all feeling proud and excited to be part of it.”

There was a strong sense of community at the university, he said.

“And it goes without saying that there is a special sense of teamwork and community here at the Opera School in Whanganui as well.”