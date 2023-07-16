Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Sundowning and caring for people with dementia: Whanganui couple share their story

Eva de Jong
By
6 mins to read
Whanganui couple Lorraine Nealis and Joe Nealis on their wedding day 60 years ago.

Whanganui couple Lorraine Nealis and Joe Nealis on their wedding day 60 years ago.

For Whanganui’s Joe Nealis, there are only a few precious hours of the day when his wife Lorraine remembers who he is.

“How can you adjust to that? You live in the moment, that’s basically

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle