A consistent fine spell is expected to last all week in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is in for a week of warm, settled weather with a bit of cloud and some westerly breezes.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the fine spell is expected to last for at least five days.

“It is thanks to a big, high-pressure system that has set up shop over the country,” he said.

“Whanganui won’t be affected by the cloud piling up and bringing rain to the East Coast because the Ruahine Ranges block that bad weather from coming across.”

The temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-20Cs all week and Corrigan said it would be a great week for getting the washing dry.

“The daytime high temperatures are very much ‘on brand’ for Whanganui at this time of year but it might be a bit breezy for the beach at times.”

Afternoon sea breezes are forecast for Monday afternoon when a high of 24C is expected, followed by an overnight low of 14C.

Tuesday’s forecast is for a fine day apart from some morning cloud and northwesterlies are expected to die out in the afternoon.

A high of 25C is forecast with an overnight low of 13C.

Wednesday is expected to be fine but likely to become cloudy late in the day with southeasterly winds developing in the morning.

A high of 26C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 14C.

The southeasterlies are expected to hang around during a partly cloudy day on Thursday when a high of 25C is forecast with an overnight low of 15C.

A northwesterly change is expected on Friday which has the best forecast of a fine week with the sun expected to shine all day.

Once again, a high of 25C is forecast with an overnight low of 15C.

The forecast for Saturday is partly cloudy with westerly breezes, a high of 24C and an overnight low of 15C.

Corrigan said there was a slight possibility a low-pressure system moving down from the sub-tropics could spoil the fine outlook.

“Once again it is more likely to move to the east but it could possibly clip Whanganui with a shower or two.”

Corrigan said if that did happen it would be unlikely to affect the temperature forecasts for the week.







