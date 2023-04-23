Whanganui & Partners hopes for a diverse range of applicants for its next round of event funding. Photo / NZME

Whanganui & Partners hopes for a diverse range of applicants for its next round of event funding. Photo / NZME

After a summer of successful local events, economic development agency Whanganui & Partners expects its next round of event funding to be hotly contested.

Marketing and events manager Rebecca Black said the support of local events was fundamentally important to the agency.

“This past summer, the energy these events bring and the pride they generate for our community has been really noticeable, especially after missing out on many of our favourite events last summer,” she said.

The agency had loved seeing tourists and locals enjoying the city and hoped it would inspire people to consider what was possible for events they would like to get under way.

“We look forward to receiving applications from a broad range of groups,” Black said.

“We’d love to see applications for new events and we’re also interested in hearing from out-of-town organisers considering holding an event here.”

In particular, she said it would be great to see proposals for events outside the busy summer months, as the quiet mid-year months provided a good opportunity to capture people’s interest.

Events such as the recent HoopNation Junior Showcase and the upcoming Hello Comedy Comedy Gala were examples of the diversity of events outside the summer months.

Funding applications for events taking place between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, will open on April 28 and close on June 2.

The process to secure funding from the agency was competitive and event organisers needed to have a robust plan demonstrating their intention to grow towards self-sufficiency.

The event also needed to meet strict criteria around its economic and social value; it should attract visitors to the region and support the positive profile of Whanganui.

Whanganui & Partners would assist successful applicants with marketing guidance and insight, and would meet regularly with organisers to discuss their plans and progression, Black said.

“We know all events have the potential to grow and improve and we are there to give insight and encouragement as well as financial support.”

She said supporting events was an integral part of the agency’s strategies to support business, attract visitors and build Whanganui’s reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.

Anyone interested in applying for funding can get more information at discoverwhanganui.nz/eventsupport