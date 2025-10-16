Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Subject of 19th century portrait by photographer William James Harding identified

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

The face of the William James Harding exhibition in Christchurch has been identified by amateur genealogist Andrea Brown as Beti Karaitiana. Ref.1/4-017127-G. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington

A former Whanganui woman has successfully identified the subject of a famous 19th-century William Harding portrait, whose identity had been lost to history.

Andrea Brown used her skills as an amateur genealogist to track down the name no one else had been able to.

The portrait by William

