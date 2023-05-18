The Whanganui region can expect strong west to northwesterly winds from Saturday evening until late on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A strong wind watch is in place for Whanganui this weekend and west to northwest winds may approach severe gale category at times.

The watch will be in place from 6pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday and includes Taihape as well as Taumarunui, Manawatū, Taupō and Hawke’s Bay.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a deep low-pressure system off the west coast of the North Island was expected to sweep across the country on Saturday and the winds would be strong and gusty.

“The watch will be updated at 9pm on Friday and it is advisable for people to check the MetService website, especially if they are planning to drive anywhere,” she said.

“The forecast is for a cloudy Saturday morning with rain developing in the afternoon and the winds are expected to strengthen in the evening when the rain will ease to showers.”

Makgabutlane said the temperature was expected to be average for the time of year with a high of 18C and an overnight low of 12C.

“It will be cooler on Sunday with rain expected to last all day, accompanied by those strong westerly winds.

“The winds are expected to ease off at around 9pm on Sunday and the rain should ease to showers.”

A high of 17C is forecast for Sunday followed by an overnight low of 9C.

Makgabutlane said the recent rainfall recorded at Whanganui Airport was below average for the time of year.

“The average Whanganui rainfall for May is 87mm so that’s pretty good. Some regions such as Northland have recorded over three times their average for the month.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to check the journey planner section of its website before heading out on the roads this weekend.