Street Level Studio Gallery hosts Wairarapa artist

Rosalie Jurczenko is exhibiting her work at Street Level. 70a Guyton St. Photo / Supplied

Rosalie Jurczenko is a Wairarapa-based artist whose abstract paintings capture the subtlety, shadow, and texture of New Zealand’s natural environment.

Her work will be showing at Street Level Studio Gallery, 70a Guyton Street, during December. For the show, Rosalie has provided a series of rich, layered works in earthy watercolours, and another ‘bush’ series in oil/acrylics to fill the window space.

“I’m excited to show Rosalie’s beautiful series of small works,” says KP Taylor, who opened Street Level Studio Gallery a month ago.

“Although this studio is primarily my work place, I’m really happy to offer wall space to other artists, both local and from further afield, to promote their work.”

Rosalie has exhibited widely throughout Wairarapa, Wellington, and also previously in Whanganui, at Space Studio & Gallery.

Street Level Studio Gallery is open Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 3pm, and Saturday from 10.30am to 2pm for viewing.



