Steph Lewis said she was looking forward to the 2023 election campaign. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s sitting Member of Parliament Steph Lewis has been re-elected to run for the Labour Party again in 2023.

Lewis has been a Labour MP since 2020, when she won the seat from National Party’s Harete Hipango.

“I’ve loved my time as the local MP, and I’m excited to once again have the opportunity to go into the general election talking about why I should represent the people of Whanganui, South Taranaki, and Stratford in Parliament,” Lewis said.

She was chosen unopposed as the only nomination for the Labour Whanganui candidacy.

Lewis said she was looking forward to campaigning and was not too worried about polling pointing to a potential change of Government next year.

“I’m not taking anything for granted.

“They say a week’s a long time in politics, [...] so a year’s almost an eternity.”

The date for the next election has not been set, but it is expected to be announced by the Prime Minister to be towards the end of 2023.

Lewis said she expected the cost of living, housing and health to be the major issues voters were concerned about.

She said she was not afraid to talk about the Government’s Three Waters reform policy.

“The one-on-one conversations I have about Three Waters, I get a really positive response to.”

At its core, Three Waters was about fixing broken pipes in the ground, and while the Whanganui District Council might have done a reasonable job of care for its water infrastructure, “they are not perfect”.

There were still boil and no swimming notices occurring, and all councils had agreed the status quo wasn’t the way forward.

Lewis said her party had brought investment to the region during the term.

That included $26.75 million in the Te Pūwaha port redevelopment project, and $10m towards Stratford’s new aquatic centre, bike education park and basketball court.

She also cited helping to bring funding that will be used for infrastructure to support 340 new homes in Castlecliff.

“I’m 100 per cent committed to the Whanganui electorate.

“This is my home - it’s where I grew up, and now it’s where I raise my own family. I am proud and honoured to represent the Whanganui electorate.”

She said she was proud of Labour’s support of New Zealanders throughout the pandemic and subsequent cost of living pressures.

”At this time, Whanganui, including South Taranaki and Stratford, needs an MP who is a safe pair of hands, is experienced and someone with a proven track record of bringing investment into our electorate.

“I am the best person for that job.”