Steph Brunt: Life lessons from the lake

A day at the lake was about more than learning to water ski. Photo / 123RF

A day at the lake was about more than learning to water ski. Photo / 123RF

Opinion:

Last weekend I spent an afternoon with the family at a little spot of paradise, water skiing and soaking up the sun.

Now, I just nonchalantly shoved 'water skiing' into that sentence as though I do it all the time.

I don't. That was my first ski in 18 years.

I was reasonably nervous but managed to get up first time. Even more fortunately, my legs straightened up fairly quickly.

Along with a profound sense of relief, it was a huge thrill, and our little boys were very proud.

But the biggest lesson for the boys that day came from their amazing dad.

Now, I've cleared this with him, so I'm okay to tell the story.

My husband is one of those annoying people that are pretty good at every sport they turn their hand to. However, he had never water skied before. And for the first time in his life, it didn't come naturally. In fact, it was a real challenge for him.

But he didn't give up, he persevered.

He proved to our children that not everything we do in life we can be good at straight away – an important thing for kids to know.

Sure, I got up first time. The boys probably thought it was therefore easy.

If my husband had got up first time, that would've reinforced it.

Then what would they think about themselves if the first time they tried, it was a struggle?

Probably that they're not as good as mum and sad. That they're not good enough.

But by seeing that it was hard for dad too, they know that just because something is a challenge, it doesn't mean you won't ever be able to do it. It also doesn't mean you give up.

I was really proud of my husband for so many reasons that day.

He showed perseverance, courage and vulnerability. He wasn't ashamed of his struggles; he didn't try to make excuses. He embraced it, demonstrating such important traits and values to our boys that I know they witnessed and took notice of.

The best bit – hearing the boys encouraging their dad and saying how well he did. They were actually more impressed with his efforts than mine. And that to me was the cherry on top.

So many life lessons all coming from one very special afternoon.

• Steph Brunt is a Certified Health and Life Coach in Whanganui. Steph works with adults who struggle with thoughts of not being good enough, who feel 'stuck', overwhelmed, stressed and like their life is out of control. She helps them believe in their abilities so they can thrive and perform in every way. Find Steph on Facebook, Instagram or go to her website, www.stephaniebrunthealthcoaching.com.