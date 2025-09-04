Top stars and NZ Heartland XV reps like halfback Willie Wright (94 games), utility back Miles Medlicott (80) and powerful lock Anthony Amato (56) want the silverware back.

This will be Whanganui’s first game at Fraser Park since 2021, as previous trips for Meads Cup finals were played at more rural grounds while the Timaru headquarters was being renovated.

Indeed, Whanganui have not beaten the Cantabrians since 2018 – it is nearly inconceivable that top players like centre Alekesio Vakarorogo (45 games) and lock Matt Ashworth (37), who both debuted in 2020, have never known a win over them.

Yet coach Jason Hamlin won’t hear of any psychological barrier within his team when it comes to their vaunted opposition.

“I don’t believe so, every year’s a different year, and South Canterbury have come out pretty strong this year and been in some tough games already.

“I think back to last time we played them at Cooks last year [37-36 loss], they found a way at the end, but there are some guys that are there from the last time we beat them.”

Survivors from the 2018 win are flanker Jamie Hughes, lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, winger Harry Symes and reserve back Dane Whale, while flanker Samu Kubunavanua and second-five Ethan Robinson were part of the famous 2017 Meads Cup semifinal win in Timaru.

Prop Renato Tikoisolomone has a 2015 Meads final win in Timaru, while skipper Doug Horrocks got his victory way back in his debut 2013 season.

And with the exception of Whale remaining on the bench, Hamlin is all-in on the rest of those aforementioned veteran players, with Robinson returning from injury while Tikoisolomone, Hughes and Kubunavanua are all promoted to starters in the pack.

“No Jay Tora and Ekenasio Fiso this week, so had to bring in a few others.

“We wanted to give Logan [Mitchell] a chance, so he came up last week, and by-and-large he did most things we wanted [at prop].

“Jonty [Bird]’s taken his spot on the bench, he’s a work in progress.”

With Hughes and Kubunavanua promoted, young forwards Joseph Abernethy and Ngapuke Patea come back to the ‘Mob Squad’ on the bench, while Shaun O’Leary also returns to backup the re-jigged midfield.

“We’ve moved Aleki in [from winger], just so he can get the ball a bit more, and Mitai [Hemi]’s been playing really well,” said Hamlin.

It is hoped with his Heartland baptism behind him, first-five Te Atawhai Mason can hit all his marks with settled hands like Robinson and Vakarorogo on his outsides.

“If we can get these bodies, and get these people on the field, keep this together so they can grow a bit of combination, and young Te Atawhai, he’ll be better for the experience of playing on Saturday at that level.

“Got to be better in a couple of areas, and that’s the same with everybody and that starts with us as coaches – giving them the right message and right tools.

“We showed two clips [of West Coast], and just to try a few things that we could do better, and Tuesday was about trying to put some work into those areas.

“We intend to go down to Timaru and come away with the win.”

Kickoff is 2.30pm.

Whanganui Women eye top 2 spot

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women can now see the pathway to securing a Top 2 spot in the 2025 North Island Heartland Series when they host the King Country Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Having taken their bye weekend, Whanganui were interested spectators to the third round of games, as the previously vanquished Thames Valley Vixens moved to the top of the table after a 39-17 away win over Wairarapa Bush Wahine Toa.

Also climbing is the returning East Coast team, who pushed 2023 champions King Country into a must-win situation this weekend after beating them 35-19 in Ruatoria.

Trail Blazers got three tries in Ruatoria through centre Kowhai Boynton-Rameka, first-five Te Rina Mohi, and reserve Tauvalea Law, while halfback Jheri-kah Hoet kicked two conversions.

Boynton-Rameka is unquestionably the strike weapon, having also scored a try and set up another when King Country played Whanganui in preseason at Cooks Gardens, the home side winning 34-22.

Having a game in hand over the Vixens, who will play East Coast in Ruatoria this Saturday, Whanganui know a win over the Trail Blazers would set themselves up for a spot in the final on September 20th.

Last Saturday also saw the start of Whanganui’s representative girls programmes with a double header of games at Waverley’s Dallison Park against neighbours Taranaki.

The Rivercity Golf Whanganui Under 18 Girls lost narrowly to Taranaki U18 27-19, while the Longrun Spouting Whanganui U16 girls were beaten 34-5.