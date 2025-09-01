But with the third different first-five to centre combinations in as many games, along with changes up front and in the loose forwards, Whanganui could not take full advantage of the first-half breeze, being put back by handling mistakes and penalties at the breakdown from resolute Coaster defence.

Getting into half gaps sometimes saw risky offloads or an unsecure ruck area ripe for the jackal, whereas West Coast considered their half-breaks meant only one thing – good momentum to tightly secure the ball and prepare for the next phase, pure Crusaders.

They excelled in 1-2 carries where they went an extra man wide of the ruck, but would turn the ball back inside to the second carrier.

Only down 19-14 at halftime and receiving the wind, West Coast kicked tactically through first-five Kane Parker, while capitalising on split-second Whanganui errors for two tries to lead 26-19.

Whanganui’s pressured scrum eventually settled, while the lineout led by lock Matt Ashworth cut down some of the Coasters’ momentum, but by then the hosts were chasing the game and trying to attack inside their own half.

Powerful West Coast centre and 2023 Wellington player Isi Saumaki, whose kick charge-down and run-away try rocked Whanganui in the 57th minute, finished with a double as he ran through shattered defenders right on fulltime.

Veteran hooker Troy Tauwhare, who along with fullback Sean McClure were the only West Coast survivors from the 2014 fixture, had an afternoon to remember.

Whanganui’s 2014 survivors were reserves Dane Whale and Samu Kubunavanua who, along with veteran Renato Tikoisolomone, tried their best to lift the side, while man-of-the-match hooker Alesana Tofa never quit working and winger Harry Symes was strong down the far touch with two tries.

But West Coast kept tight control, which Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin acknowledged.

“First half especially, we just presented them cheap possession, and then they’re peak retention, just going round the corner and hold ball, and then get on a weak number or a weak shoulder [on defence].

“We just [need] a bit of patience and using our variations at the right time.

“Young Jonty [Bird] when he came on did his job, shored our scrum up, set a platform to attack off.

“Our option taking was the thing that hurt us today, when we decided to do something that probably wasn’t on we gifted them easy possession and easy points – the last couple of tries were just trying too much in our 22m.

“They’re going to have to learn on the run, learn when to pull the trigger and when not to pull the trigger.

“We’ve got the right tools there, it’s just picking the right tool for the right time.”

Whanganui captain Doug Horrocks, who along with McClure played the 2013 match at Cooks, knew they had faced a team on the rise.

“They were a pretty impressive side, to be honest, they did a lot of the good things you want to do on the rugby field – they defended well, they retained the ball on attack and pushed to the right areas, took advantage of our mistakes and the score reflects that.

“We’ve been a little unlucky this year, in terms of so far it’s been an interrupted campaign in terms of players availability, re-jigged backlines and forward packs across the three weeks, and that has affected our continuity.”

West Coast 38 (I Saumaki 2, E Smith, M Cagi, J Mun, M Kupe tries; K Parker 4 con) bt Whanganui 19 (H Symes 2, S Pakinga tries; A Boult 2 con). HT: 19-14 Whanganui.