The direction in which traffic will be detoured will change partway through the closure period. The detour will be suitable for heavy vehicles.
On October 6-15, southbound traffic will travel through the site while northbound traffic will detour using Heads Rd to Mosston Rd to Fitzherbert Ave back to SH3.
On October 16-24, northbound traffic will travel through the site and southbound will detour using Fitzherbert Ave to Mosston Rd to Heads Rd back to SH3.
If the first phase of work on the northbound lane is completed ahead of schedule, crews may begin the second phase earlier than October 16, meaning the change in detour direction may be brought forward.
The detour is expected to add 10 minutes to journey times.
There will still be access for residents and businesses.
SH3 Whangaehu, near the Whangaehu River Bridge, is being managed by stop/go controls until October 15 while the road is rebuilt.
Crews are working from 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.
NZTA said delays of up to 25 minutes could be expected.
The works are weather dependent and may be postponed or extended at short notice.
NZTA asked motorists to drive to the conditions and be careful when driving through these areas.