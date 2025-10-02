SH3 Carlton Ave will have a one-way road closure from Alma Rd to Heads Rd, with a detour expected to add 10 minutes to journey times. Photo / NZME

State Highway 3 resurfacing: Traffic detours and delays in Whanganui during October

Travel on stretches of State Highway 3 through Whanganui and Whangaehu will be affected by roadworks this month.

Part of SH3 Carlton Ave will be reduced to one-way traffic from Monday, October 6, to allow for asphalt resurfacing.

The work is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.

It will require a one-way road closure from Alma Rd to Heads Rd, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

Crews will be on-site on weekdays from 6am to 6pm, with work scheduled to be completed at midday on October 24.