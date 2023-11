A crash has blocked State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A crash has blocked State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi, near Whanganui, is blocked due to a crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash happened around 10am Thursday near the intersection with Bushy Park Rd.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to follow directions from emergency services on-site and to expect delays through the area.

Emergency services have been contacted for details on the incident.

More to come.