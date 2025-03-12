By RNZ
Desert Rd in the central North Island will re-open on Friday after a two-month closure for major roadworks.
State Highway 1 between Tūrangi and Waiouru has been shut since mid-January, forcing a 40-minute detour.
The transport agency’s contractors had now rebuilt and repaired 28 lane kilometres of road – 12 more than planned – and completely rebuilt the deck of the Mangatoetoenui Bridge, said maintenance and operations regional manager Roger Brady.
“By doing the work under full road closures, more invasive construction methods can be used which would not be possible under stop/go traffic management,” he said.