“It means SH1 is being brought up to a higher standard quickly, and New Zealanders can get back on a quality road surface sooner,” Brady said.

It was part of the country’s “largest and most ambitious” maintenance project: the Tīrau to Waiouru maintenance programme.

Before the works, Waka Kotahi said the stretch of the road was one of worst in Waikato, and among the most challenging to fix.

The road will reopen at 1pm on Friday, March 14, with traffic management and speed restrictions in some parts for the first three to four days.

Further work to finish the road surfacing will happen later in the year, and mostly be carried out at night.

When the closure was announced, the chief executive of a Māori trust that administers land in the area said he was blindsided.

A transport industry group said it would increase freight costs by $100,000 a day – but it supported the move, saying the road had to be fixed.

The closure was a welcome boost to Ruapehu businesses, diverting traffic to small towns like Ohakune, National Park, Taumarunui and Raetihi.

