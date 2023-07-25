Heavy snowfall on State Highway 1 in Ruapehu has brought motorists to a halt with the road closed.

State Highway 49 between Ōhakune and Waiōuru has been reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency initially closed the highway at 8.35am Wednesday due to snowfall but reopened it at 9.30am.

State Highway 1 between Taihape and Rangipo remains closed due to snowfall.

Initially, the Desert Rd between Waiōuru and Rangipo was closed at 5.50am, but at 7.50am, the closure was then extended to between Taihape and Rangipo.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for the Desert Rd, with snow forecasted to fall between 3am and 3pm Wednesday.

Motorists looking to travel through the region will have to do so via SH4, SH46 or SH47.

Police advised motorists to plan accordingly and follow diversions and MetService reminded those on the roads to switch their headlights on, increase following distance and be prepared for unexpected hazards.







