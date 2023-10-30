Travellers heading north of Waverley in the coming months may be delayed by roadworks on State Highway 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

Travellers heading north of Waverley in the coming months may be delayed by roadworks on State Highway 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

Motorists travelling in South Taranaki over the next two months should be aware of likely delays due to roadworks on a section of State Highway 3 north of Waverley.

The works in Rangikura, between Nicholson Rd South and Kokako Rd, involve stabilising the existing pavement before sealing to waterproof the road.

Work began last week and is expected to be completed in December.

Crews will be working from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and the site will be under stop/go traffic controls during the day, with delays of around 10-15 minutes to be expected.

The works are part of a spate of maintenance work taking place across State Highway 3 and State Highway 43 to improve the resilience and safety of the network.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, Liesl Dawson, said delays during summer could be frustrating, but there was a good reason they were happening now.

“It’s important these permanent works and resurfacing are carried out during warm, dry weather. The same work isn’t as effective in the colder, wetter months,” Dawson said.

Making sure road users and contractors remained safe at work sites was Waka Kotahi’s top priority, which is why it was crucial motorists followed sign-posted speed limits.

“The lower speeds are in place to protect drivers, on-site crews and people’s vehicles.

“Contractors make a point of regularly sweeping loose chip from work sites, but keeping to the sign-posted speeds minimises the risk of damage from any loose chip that may remain.”

There were often new road layouts through work sites, and the lower speeds helped people better navigate the changes, she said.

To minimise delays and make the most of their destinations, Dawson suggested motorists keep up to date with Waka Kotahi’s interactive Journey Planner.

The work is weather-dependent and may be postponed at short notice.