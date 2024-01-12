Simon Manns gives NZ Opera School students a stage fighting workout. Photo / Rosie Knight

New Zealand Opera School students have been battling it out in Whanganui, yelling with laughter as theatre fight coach Simon Manns demonstrated giving an opponent a good slap or resounding punch.

The school is being held at Whanganui Collegiate School from January 7-21.

With more than 25 years’ experience working with stage and film as a professional fight coach, Wellington-based Manns’ specialised talent has taken him all over the world.

When not working as an actor, stunt performer or fight director, Manns teaches stage arts at various schools and institutions. He is one of the board directors for the International Order of the Sword and the Pen (IOSP) and is the founder of New Zealand stage combat society Aotearoa Fight Directors (2019).

At Whanganui Collegiate School this week, his one-off workshop had the 21 opera students thrilled with the cut and thrust of giving a stage enemy a good sort-out.

The students bounced, firing punches and slapping their thighs for the sound effects with great abandon and, instead of songs, there were screams of laughter.

Manns’ workshop demonstrated how choreographed and clever the art of stage fighting is.

“The students were keen and up for it, even though a few girls hesitated initially,” he said.

However, his constant encouragement had everyone in the ring jostling for position.