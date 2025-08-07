Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

St Mary’s Anglican Church near Whanganui to be deconsecrated after 150 years of service

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

St Mary's Anglican Church in Upokongaro is being deconsecrated after nearly 150 years of service. At the church are (from left) Rev Lee Tucker-Ramage, Friends of St Mary's chairman John Dalziel and Susanna Norris. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

St Mary's Anglican Church in Upokongaro is being deconsecrated after nearly 150 years of service. At the church are (from left) Rev Lee Tucker-Ramage, Friends of St Mary's chairman John Dalziel and Susanna Norris. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui’s longest-operating church on its original site, St Mary’s Anglican Church in Upokongaro, is being deconsecrated after nearly 150 years of service.

The church opened in 1877, but the consecration was delayed until 1879 because the land, costing the equivalent of $40, had not yet been paid for.

St Peter’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save