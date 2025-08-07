St Mary's Anglican Church in Upokongaro is being deconsecrated after nearly 150 years of service. At the church are (from left) Rev Lee Tucker-Ramage, Friends of St Mary's chairman John Dalziel and Susanna Norris. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

St Mary’s Anglican Church near Whanganui to be deconsecrated after 150 years of service

Whanganui’s longest-operating church on its original site, St Mary’s Anglican Church in Upokongaro, is being deconsecrated after nearly 150 years of service.

The church opened in 1877, but the consecration was delayed until 1879 because the land, costing the equivalent of $40, had not yet been paid for.

St Peter’s Anglican Church in Gonville opened more than a decade before St Mary’s; however, St Peter’s was dismantled and moved to its current site in 1922 – making St Mary’s the oldest church on its original site in Whanganui.

Friends of St Mary’s chairman John Dalziel said the church was being deconsecrated because of the lack of attendance in recent years.

Dalziel said the average attendance of 20-30 people five years ago had reduced to as few as 12 people in 2025, and the average age of the congregation was increasing.