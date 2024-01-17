St John's Hill School's kārearea team with Michael Sharp. Photo / Frederick Muller

REVIEW

In a theatrical spectacle that transcended the conventional, St John’s Hill School’s kārearea team, late last year, captivated audiences with a mesmerising outdoor play called Kauri, the Giant of the Forest by Michael Sharp.

Set against the backdrop of the school’s native reserve and playgrounds, a tale of environmental consciousness unfolded in the fresh summer air.

The narrative centred around a majestic kauri tree facing peril due to dieback carried on the shoes of unwitting visitors to the Waipoua forest.

St John's Hill School's kārearea team with the kauri. Photo / Frederick Muller

As students portrayed the urgency of protecting this national treasure, the open-air setting not only allowed for an immersive experience but also welcomed unexpected participants - the local birds in both their singing and presence.

The kārearea team during the performance. Photo / Frederick Muller

This unique setting added a magical dimension to the play, creating a memorable experience that echoed the theme of unity and interconnectedness with the environment.

This innovative approach to storytelling not only showcased the talents of its 125 students but also left an impression on the community.

The unique setting added a magical dimension to the play. Photo / Frederick Muller

The play, with its blend of music, dance and vivid costumes underscored the school’s commitment to fostering awareness and environmental responsibility.

The kārearea team captivated audiences. Photo / Frederick Muller

Sharp, educator, musician, actor and creator of the show, said: “Watching your own artwork play out in front of your eyes and seeing how other people have interpreted your thoughts, ideas, words and music is a euphoric feeling”.

This giant weta was part of the play. Photo / Frederick Muller

“I love that St John’s Hill School decided to take on Kauri, the Giant of the Forest. As an environmental school whose ethos touches on so many key themes running through this play, they honoured the work with passion, the depth required to get the message across and the musical mana that the songs deserved.

“I was pretty proud watching it from the front row. Our forests are small. Our bird population needs protection and planting these seeds with the younger generation through the power of the arts in education goes a long way to securing a hopeful future for our native forests in Aotearoa.”