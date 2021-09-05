Sport Whanganui: Sport and active recreation – accessible for all

Nine-year-old Kiarn Cherrington, from Whangārei, received a Halberg Activity Fund grant for an adapted trike.

The Paralympics are now over, and we were privileged to view an astounding display of high-performance sport.

It would be great to know the stories of every competitor on their sporting journey. Especially, what barriers were overcome to take part in the beginning of their journey.

The Halberg Foundation, established in 1963 by Sir Murray Halberg, has a mission to enhance the lives of tamariki and rangatahi with physical disabilities and visual impairments by enabling them to participate in sport and active recreation.

The sense of connection to people and our environment, and gaining a deeper understanding of our strengths, are key reasons for people's participation in sports and active recreation.

Participation is for everyone and John Sigurdsson, Halberg Foundation lead adviser for Taranaki, Whanganui, and Manawatu, shares his insights into breaking down barriers.

Getting involved in sport and active recreation at a young age had so many benefits for the physical disability and visually impaired community.

"Often tamariki and rangatahi lack the confidence to get involved in a sport or active recreation because of the unknowns. So the Halberg Foundation funds lessons in the sport they want to try, be it swimming, golf, equestrian, or any other number of sports. The lessons bring the participant up to speed and builds confidence," says John.

A key aspect to developing inclusion in sports is developing sports clubs and schools understanding of the needs of people with a physically disability or visually impairment.

The Halberg Foundation offers a free Inclusion Training course to sports clubs and schools. John delivers the training and enjoys the opportunity to connect with people to offer ongoing support.

"I've been in the role for 14 years and one of the joys of the job is experiencing the willingness from teachers and sports coaches to be open to learn how to make sport and active recreation a welcoming space for the community.

"A willing attitude opens doors for those who may have previously been on the sidelines. It makes such a difference," John says.

People are at the heart of inclusive participation, but there is another piece of the puzzle that makes sport and active recreation engagement for the community possible: adaptive equipment.

The Halberg Foundation provides Activity Fund grants for specialised sports equipment, coaching or camps for an individual to participate in sport and recreation.

Sport and Hippocampe wheelchairs, and bicycles to name a few, bring the great outdoors to life for people with physical disabilities: beaches and bush trails, and exploring the urban environment.

One of the significant changes is the introduction of e-bikes. John is keen to point out that the new technology has made a real difference, saying, "Having the e-bikes extra pedal power means people can travel much further than with a standard bike. The extra assistance offered by the e-bike, means more time is spent in the outdoors."

The Halberg Foundation is here to help, and Sport Whanganui encourages those with a physical disability or visual impairment, schools, and sports codes to make the most of the knowledge and support that's out there to build better for everyone.

Let's break down the barriers to sport and active recreation so we see more of the community active. Who knows, we may have a future Paralympian in our midst.

If you would like to know more about the Halberg Foundation or what's available in the Whanganui community contact:

Ross Kinnerley

Sport Whanganui Community Activator

ross@sportwhanganui.co.nz

027 302 4042

John Sigurdsson

Halberg Foundation Lead Adviser

johns@halberg.co.nz

021 190 4881

www.halbergactive.co.nz