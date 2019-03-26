Moana House were a colourful bunch.

Sport Whanganui continues its review of college sport in the region, this week focusing on Whanganui High School.

ATHLETICS

School athletics this year at Whanganui High School was another successful year for the whole school. Having our four houses Awa, Maunga, Moana and Whenua made the day exciting with plenty of competitiveness and school spirit among everyone.

The competitive races were an eye opener to what an amazing job coach Greg Fromont and assistant coach Elaine Baker have done with our athletes here at WHS.

Record breaker Rebecca Baker in action.

A school record was broken by Rebecca Baker first time in Senior Girls 1500m. This was last set in 1998 by Sarah McLeod with a time of 4.44.09. Baker broke this setting a time of 4.40.08.

WHS had 80 athletes compete at the WSS and it was a successful year for us having two school records broken. Karl Lobe broke the Intermediate Boys 800m record with a time of 1.59.15. This was last set in 2002 by Jamie Kauika with a time of 2.01.05. Travis Bayler also broke the Senior Boys 800m record with a time of 1.59.41. This was last set in 1997 by David Mangan with a time of 2.00 flat. Students to win their event:

JG - Eliza Maxey 1st High Jump

IG - Maggie Jones 1st High Jump

IG - Kara Adrole 1st Javelin and Shot Put

IG - Rebekah Phillips 1st Triple Jump

IG - Paris Munro 1st 80m Hurdles

IB - Karl Loebe 1st Discus, Javelin, 800m and 100m Hurdles

IB - Vincent Ye 1st Long Jump and 400m

SG - Sophie Andrews 1st Discus

SG - Rebecca Baker 1st 1500m and 3000m

SB - Josefa Tamaniyaga 1st Discus

SB - Archie Smith 1st High Jump

SB - Travis Bayler 1st 800m

Our relay teams also did well with teams competing in both 4x100m and 4x400m for each grade and our Intermediate Boys and Senior Boys taking out their 4x100m race.

A selection of these students will be named in the North Island Secondary School Wanganui Athletic Team to compete in April in Tauranga.

SWIMMING

This year for Whanganui High School has been another success for our school swimming sports. Having our four houses Awa, Maunga, Moana and Whenua made the day more exciting with plenty of school spirit and competitiveness among everyone.

Not only did the A grade swimmers competed well but also the B grade swimmers. Many swimmers from both grades were selected to compete at WSS Swimming Champs.

WHS took 42 students to compete at the WSS Swimming Champs and it was another successful year for us. The following students took out their grade:

U13 Boys - Henry Carver 1st 100m Backstroke and 1st 50m Backstroke

U13 Boys - Liam Cromar 1st 50m Butterfly

U13 Girls - Reeve Watson 1st 100m Freestyle and 1st 50m Freestyle

U13 Girls - Cayden Earles 1st 100m Breaststroke and 1st 100m Medley

U15 Boys - Nat Kirk 1st 50m Breaststroke

U15 Boys - Phoenix Grammaticogiannis 1st 100m Breaststroke and 1st 100m Medley

U15 Boys - Lennart Nowak 1st 50m Freestyle and 1st 50m Backstroke

U15 Boys - Ethan Bryers 1st 100m Freestyle, 1st 100m Backstroke and 1st 50m Butterfly

U15 Girls - Catherine Tidy 1st 100m Breaststroke

U15 Girls - Maggie Jones 1st 50m Freestyle

U15 Girls - Cheyenne Nightingale 1st 100m Freestyle, 1st 50m Butterfly and 1st 100m Medley

U15 Girls - Lucy Somerville 1st 100m Backstroke

16+ Boys - Connor Munro 1st 50m Freestyle

16+ Girls - Amelia Cronin 1st 100m Freestyle, 1st 50m Butterfly and 1st 100m Medley

16+ Girls - Sarya Lower 1st 100m Backstroke

Our relay teams also did really well with our U13 Girls, U13 Boys, U15 Girls and 16+ Girls winning their races.

SUMMER TOURNAMENT WEEK

Every year WHS takes teams to compete at Summer Tournament week. We have five teams away this week. A squad of 21 rowers are at the AON Maadi Cup Nationals at Lake Karapiro. We have a Boys and Girls Softball team in Gisborne at the Division 2 Secondary School Softball Nationals and our Boys and Girls Volleyball team are in Palmerston North competing at the New Zealand Secondary School Volleyball Champs.

Niamh Monk will be a strong medal contender at Maadi Cup.

WSS LIFESAVING

WHS took four teams to the WSS Lifesaving held at the Splash Centre. Our team did well with the girls team winning their section and the boys team coming runners up. Oliver Keelty also won the Male Instructor Award.

Oliver Keelty won the Male Instructor Award.

KAYAKING

This year we had students from WHS compete at the Sprint Kayak Nationals held at Lake Karapiro. With Whanganui taking away 18 crews the majority of the squad made up of WHS students competing in the Men's Premier division down to age group events including under 13, under 14 and under 18. In the u18 age group Lucas Thompson at stroke, Jack Clifton and Cameron Russell absolutely destroyed their rivals in the K4 200m winning gold. Our kayakers won 14 gold.