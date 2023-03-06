Erin Wigglesworth (left) was part of Sport Whanganui's campaign tiles shared on social media taking part in their chosen activity. Photo / Supplied

Sport Whanganui is helping to encourage wahine to keep fit and active.

The organisation is part of the nationwide #itsmymove campaign, started by Sport New Zealand to encourage females to keep healthy and active.

Dinelle Saunders, Sport Whanganui community activator for women and girls, says the campaign is about supporting women and girls to be active their way.

“It’s aimed at getting women and girls active, whether it’s through recreation, sport or play. We want to encourage our wāhine to keep fit and active and also promote some of the ways that they can do that. We want them to know they can move how and when they want.”

She says it’s important for females to make their health a priority.

“We want them to find what moves and motivates them so they can lead healthy and active lives. Taking ownership of their health and wellbeing journey can start at any stage, every move counts.”

Sport Whanganui, with the support of Sport New Zealand, has created posters, videos and social media tiles for the campaign that they’ve shared online and around Whanganui.

“We’ve connected with a number of young women about what they’re doing, with the aim of encouraging and inspiring others to get involved. If people see familiar faces, the idea is that they’ll be more inclined to give something a go themselves, in their own way. Having ambassadors such as golfer Tara Raj is a great way to get the word out, not only about the campaign but about all the ways you can move and be active, on your own terms.”

Dinelle says Sport Whanganui is also working with local groups to discuss ways to get more women involved.

“We want to advocate for our wāhine. We’re looking at ways to help make women feel more comfortable and empowered to get out there and be active. We at Sport Whanganui are here to help encourage and lead people towards finding an activity that is right for them, wherever they are in their journey.”

As part of the campaign, there are also free online videos for people to get moving in the comfort of their own home.

