Intro to Surfing is a Sport Whanganui event and part of La Fiesta.

La Fiesta: New Zealand’s Best Women’s Fest! is an annual Whanganui festival for all women, established by Carla Donson from Whanganui Women’s Network, now in its 14th year. This year will be the third year Sport Whanganui has been involved in the one-of-a-kind festival, and this year, there are a huge range of events on offer.

There are more than 120 activities and events available during the month-long festival, with something for everyone – from archery to meditation, poetry through to yoga and so much more. This year, Sport Whanganui partnered with several fantastic organisations to offer nine activities, from the opportunity to learn to row to a Women in Non-Profit Governance workshop.

Sport Whanganui has a strong focus on women and girls, and therefore finds it extremely valuable to be involved in a festival that offers women and girls the opportunity to take part in and try a variety of activities in a safe and welcoming space. It is also fantastic to work with other like-minded organisations to collectively bring such a wide range of activities to our community.

There was a good turnout for last year’s Intro to Surfing.

There’s plenty of time and plenty of activities to take part in! Head to lafiestanz.com to find out what’s on offer.

Sport Whanganui and partners also have the following activities coming up:

Wednesday, February 22, 5.30 – 7.30pm – Women in Non-Profit Governance workshop

Saturday, February 25 and March 4 – Park Run

Tuesday, February 28, 6pm – Bike to Ūpokongaro Bridge

Tuesday, February 28 and March 7, 9-10am – Walking Group

Thursday, March 2 and 9, 1pm – Archery

Friday, March 3, 5pm – Intro to Surfing

Friday, March 3, 6–7pm – Women’s Smash Cricket

Thanks to the Women’s Network Whanganui and the following organisations providing these fantastic activities to our community of women and girls: Parkrun, Marangai Archery Club, Union Boat Club, The Wheelhouse, Whanganui & Partners, Community Education Whanganui, Whanganui Mountain Bike Club, Whanganui Boardriders, and Cricket Whanganui.