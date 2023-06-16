Hockey Wanganui volunteer umpires Thomas Dwyer and Amy Davidson.

Sport Whanganui wants to encourage people to pitch in and address a worrying decline in volunteer numbers.

Sport and club partnership lead Paula Darlington said she knew how valuable volunteers were to local sports clubs and personally attested to how much was gained from volunteering.

“Anyone can be a volunteer, you don’t have to be hugely experienced or commit a ton of time,” Darlington said.

“You can make great connections, learn new skills and find lifelong friends through volunteering.”

Volunteer Week NZ begins on Monday.

Darlington said there was a worrying trend of volunteer numbers decreasing across all sectors, and Sport Whanganui regularly heard how recruiting and managing volunteers was one of the biggest challenges for clubs.

“What we’ve heard from young people, in particular, is that sometimes all they need as a prompt is just to be asked,” she said.

“So, our message to clubs looking for volunteers is just that – don’t be afraid to reach out and ask.”

Volunteer Week NZ is an annual campaign run by Volunteering New Zealand with the aim of recognising and celebrating the many diverse people who volunteer their time and expertise to support our communities each year.

Two local volunteers, Amy Davidson, 14, and Thomas Dwyer, 15, were great examples of young people giving back to their sports - hockey in this case.

Both Whanganui High School students were among a group of more than 20 young people aged 10-16 part of a junior umpire programme.

Davidson was introduced to umpiring last year through an online call-out for volunteers, while Dwyer was asked to help by a member of the Hockey Whanganui committee.

“I volunteer because I find enjoyment in teaching youth players and enjoy spending my free time at the turf,” Davidson said.

“For people who want to start volunteering, honestly I would say go for it, do something you enjoy and just remember what goes around comes around.”

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said there were many ways to make a difference and it was all appreciated.

“Sport and recreation as a sector simply wouldn’t exist without volunteers.

“We encourage everyone to think about the people who have helped them get to where they are – coaches, umpires, administrators, officials, anyone – and give them a shoutout this Volunteer Week,” he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with local clubs or events should contact Darlington on 021 272 7100 or paula@sportwhanganui.co.nz.



