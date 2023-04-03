Students battle it out in the pool at the inaugural Te Mana A Te Wahine Waka Tug of War event last month.

Ngā Tai O Te Awa and Sport Whanganui’s partnership continues to benefit the community.

The two organisations collaborated for the Whanganui Secondary Schools Ki o Rahi Regionals. At the event 16 students from Te Kura o Kokohuia and Whanganui City College battled it out in the pool for a shot at the Waka Tug o’ War titles.

The real winner was all the wahine whoparticipated.

Sport Whanganui’s mission is to activate, connect and strengthen communities to enhance their health and wellbeing. Ngā Tai O Te Awa focuses on community-led solutions to increase health and wellbeing, by working alongside communities to establish their priorities.

Working together means the communities can benefit from the strong connection and broad range of knowledge between the two organisations.

Paeroke Maihi, project coordinator at Ngā Tai O Te Awa says the organisation is beginning to reap the rewards of the mahi and partnership with Sport Whanganui.

“It is important to cultivate genuine collaborative relationships; alone we are limited but together, there are boundless opportunities to enhance the health and wellness of our communities.”

Jodie Brunger, Sport Whanganui’s active communities manager says the partnership allows both organisations to use their collective strengths and connections to make a real difference.

“Our relationship with the team at Ngā Tai O Te Awa has grown over the past two years through our shared commitment to supporting the wellbeing of our community. Our partnership is an excellent example of how organisations can work together effectively to maximise the use of resources and expertise for collective impact and change.”

Jodie says events and initiatives over the past two years have included kaumatua exercise classes, last year’s inaugural “Kura Wars”, and the recent Waka Tug of War at Whanganui City College.

“A common thread is that these events don’t just provide opportunities for our communities to be active, they are fun for everyone involved.”

Next on the calendar is the Whanganui Secondary Schools Ki o Rahi Regionals tomorrow at Springvale Park. The event is also supported by Te Whatu Ora and Whanganui Awa Junior Touch.