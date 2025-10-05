Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Sport Whanganui and For Our Kids launch initiative to boost volunteers

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

The initiative will encourage businesses to support staff in volunteering to help young people, for example by coaching a sports team. Photo / NZME

The initiative will encourage businesses to support staff in volunteering to help young people, for example by coaching a sports team. Photo / NZME

A new partnership between Sport Whanganui and the For Our Kids Trust aims to boost adult volunteering.

For Our Kids Trust aims to help all children and youth in the community reach their potential.

The partnership has created the Sport Whanganui Champions For Our Kids Kaupapa, which aims to increase

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save