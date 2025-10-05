The initiative will encourage businesses to support staff in volunteering to help young people, for example by coaching a sports team. Photo / NZME

Sport Whanganui and For Our Kids launch initiative to boost volunteers

A new partnership between Sport Whanganui and the For Our Kids Trust aims to boost adult volunteering.

For Our Kids Trust aims to help all children and youth in the community reach their potential.

The partnership has created the Sport Whanganui Champions For Our Kids Kaupapa, which aims to increase adult volunteer participation through workplaces, clubs and community organisations.

The initiative encourages businesses to support staff in volunteering by releasing them for one to two hours each week.

The employees will receive training and become accredited volunteers, gaining the confidence and skills needed to work safely and effectively with youth.