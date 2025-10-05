In return, businesses are recognised for their community contribution, strengthening ties between workplaces and local clubs and schools.
Sport partnership adviser Dinelle Saunders said it is hoped the initiative will address the growing challenge of the decline in volunteer numbers across all sports sectors.
“We’re working hard to try and shift how people view volunteering,” Saunders said.
“It’s not just about giving time, it’s about building relationships, sharing skills and connecting adults with meaningful volunteer opportunities that benefit both young people and the wider community.
“Volunteers are the backbone of our communities. For Our Kids is not just about increasing volunteer numbers but also ensuring they’re well-prepared and supported.”
The initiative will ensure that clubs, schools and organisations are equipped to provide safe environments for the volunteers and youth.
Volunteers will be matched with roles that best fit their interests and availability, such as coaching a team, mentoring an individual or helping run community events.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or community partner can find out more on the Sport Whanganui website.