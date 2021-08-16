Sport Whanganui: All Blacks strength and conditioning coach in town

Ian Murphy (WDHB chief medical officer, left), Christine Taylor (Fit for Surgery Navigator), Russell Simpson (WDHB CEO), Danny Jonas (Sport Whanganui CEO), Nic Gill (author and All Blacks strength and conditioning coach), Marco Meijer (WDHB head anaesthetist) and Candace Sixtus (WDHB portfolio manager) Photo / Supplied

One of the joys of the mahi at Sport Whanganui is the connections we make with people in our community and beyond.

The connections bring learnings and opportunities to create change in ourselves and for those we serve.

Christine Taylor, Sport Whanganui's Fit for Surgery Navigator, recently made a connection with Nic Gill, the All Blacks' strength and conditioning coach, after reading Nic's book Health Yourself.

The book provides practical solutions to achieve a healthier, happier life that little bit easier.

This resonated with the Fit For Surgery programme approach.

Nic Gill also runs a programme called Activate 100, designed exclusively for Air New Zealand pilots who struggle with the demands of long-haul flights.

Activate 100 has similar goals to Fit for Surgery - helping people to make positive health changes and adjust their lifestyle.

Fit for Surgery's purpose is to assist people to meet the criteria to have knee or hip surgery and have better post-surgery outcomes.

Nic was invited to a meeting at Sport Whanganui with the Fit For Surgery team.

When running innovative programmes like Fit for Surgery, it's important to seek and develop new ways to meet the needs of our clients.

It was an informative day of sharing ideas and listening to inspirational stories of people's journeys while on the Fit For Surgery programme.

There was much discussion about the hurdles people face in making positive health and lifestyle changes while navigating an ever-changing world.

It was a collaborative day of shared knowledge and experiences, and listening to the future vision for Fit For Surgery.

"This collaborative programme has given us a solid platform for a community-led approach and has proven to be a very successful model," Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said.

''Creating and developing new ways to provide positive health changes for our consumers is incredibly satisfying.

''One of the key messages being one size doesn't fit all and it's a privilege to be part of changing lives for our clients and their whānau."

The key to our meeting was having Whina, a client of the Fit for Surgery programme, talk openly about her challenges to reach her goals for surgery.

Ultimately, Fit for Surgery comes down to the needs of the person, and understanding their journey and desired outcomes.

The biggest reminder from the meeting was the shared belief in looking to the client first, taking the time to listen closely to their challenges and designing a programme that is achievable and rewarding.