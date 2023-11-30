Kids in the pilot programme at the Tough Kids event at Cooks Gardens this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sport and physical activity are being used to address truancy and behavioural issues in Whanganui primary schools.

The Kaitakawaenga pilot programme began when principals from Aranui, Whanganui East, Gonville, Carlton and St Mary’s Schools met to address problems facing students in the wake of Covid-19.

Following a grant from the Ministry of Education, they engaged Sport Whanganui to provide a mentorship initiative.

Mentors Tuera Pirikahu and Justin Gush visit the schools every week.

Gush said sport was the vehicle to build rapport with the kids and connect with families.

“Once we’ve developed a good relationship, we can start diving into self-awareness and filling the kete [basket] up with tools that will help them out in life.”

He said kids in the programme needed support regarding how to deal with certain situations “instead of just turning straight to fighting”.

“We look at the types of emotions that might build up to those situations, and being aware of their body when those changes are happening.

“The feedback from principals has shown a decrease in incidents at school. That’s definitely a good sign.”

Carlton School principal Gary Johnston said the course had helped students manage challenging or complex situations.

“Sometimes kids struggle with the winning and losing aspect, and I like the fact we haven’t shied away from that,” he said.

“There is still lots of winning and losing, but how do you emotionally regulate yourself in those spaces?”

Sport Whanganui active communities manager Jodie Brunger said she realised early on that her organisation was seen differently from a traditional social service.

Hers was “the fun service”, and less threatening.

“Especially coming out of Covid, I think there was a tendency for people to stay isolated,” Brunger said.

“Maybe some families didn’t value education in the same way - ‘the kids didn’t go to school during Covid so it’s not a biggie’.

“This is reinforcing the importance of education, not just for academic success but for their social and emotional success.”

Justin Gush says sport is a vehicle to build rapport with the kids. Photo / Bevan Conley

Gush said it was a “sad spot to be in” when primary school children were dealing with issues, such as truancy, normally associated with older students.

“We want to catch them now and help to make changes.

“That’s not just the kids, it’s the relationship between the families and the schools and trying to strengthen it.”

Ten-year-old Sonny Lambe from Gonville School said basketball and boxing were a couple of the sports they got involved in.

Students had been learning about kind words and caring, he said.

“We do breathing as well - for when you get mad and stuff. We did it yesterday and it really helped.”

Gush said families in the community faced challenges, especially with the cost of living crisis.

“We know how tough it can be out there.

“Like the kids, the families need to engage in the programme as well. We really get behind them and try to remove any barriers.”

Aranui School principal Maryann Roberts said sport was a powerful method of connecting with the kids.

Students were at school far more often as a result of the programme.

“Having some physical activity can balance the brain and get you into a space to talk and learn,” Roberts said.

“That feeling of success, raising the self-esteem, that’s what comes from engagement.

“In human nature, building relationships and forming connections is what we crave, but it’s difficult for children to articulate that.”

Roberts said there was always a lot of talk about education, but more action was needed, and she was really happy the principals were able to take it.

“Now, we have something we know and believe will work. Let’s go with it.”

