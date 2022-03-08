Claire and Simon Lundon set up Speedy Signs Whanganui in late 2021. Photo / Bevan Conley

Simon and Claire Lundon are enjoying what a change of scenery and a new business has brought them.

The couple are behind Speedy Signs Whanganui, a nationwide outfit that specialise in everything signage and screen printing.

They had been looking to move back to Simon's hometown of Whanganui for the last few years, and finally made the move last August.

Previously based on the Kāpiti Coast, the family wanted to reconnect with Whanganui while looking for a new business venture.

"We were just waiting for something to come up that would help us get here," Simon Lundon said.

"I didn't want to do painting again, so I knew it had to be a new business, I just hadn't seen something that stood out."

After hearing about Speedy Signs, discussions progressed and the two seemed like a good fit for each other.

"It seemed like a great opportunity to come here. Speedy's is a pretty well-known brand," Simon Lundon said.

Speedy Signs is part of the world's largest, full-service signage network, with more than 20 stores across New Zealand serving a wide range of industries.

It wasn't the best timing for the Lundons, who sold their house on the Kāpiti Coast a week before New Zealand went into lockdown once again.

"We sold our house and had cash to buy, but there was nothing here. After doing some hunting on the phone, we got a house."

They used the lockdown to get their plans in place and once the country was out of lockdown, the shop was all up and running by October.

"It's all started out pretty good. It has been about 25 years since I have been back here, so it is good to reconnect with everyone."

Based on Wilson St, their workshop has everything they could have hoped for.

"We have a really awesome premises. It was actually the only suitable space we could find. There was nothing else available. It is really handy and in a great location."

With a name like Speedy Signs, the service was self-explanatory, Simon said.

"Our point of difference we want to make is that personal side.

"The whole company is about speed, getting it out quick and do a real quality job."

The Lundons are looking to expand their foothold across the wider region, looking to do work in the South Taranaki, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei.

They see an opportunity with very few signage businesses in the smaller towns and those in towns like Whanganui and Palmerston North too busy to venture out.

"Anything within an hour's drive, I'm going there and knocking on some doors."