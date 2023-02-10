Callum Sturzaker will be hoping to return to the winner's circle at Oceanview Speedway. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

Callum Sturzaker will be hoping to return to the winner's circle at Oceanview Speedway. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

Stockcars and production saloons top the programme on Saturday night at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway.

Both classes will run their West Coast Championships and, in the stockcars especially, plenty of visitors will be on hand to take on the locals.

With 26 cars entered to date, and more entries expected, a very open field will line up for the Elite Mechanical West Coast Stockcars.

The first attempt to run this season’s championship was thwarted by rain prior to Christmas, so the forecast of fine weather on Saturday will have delighted the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club organisers and competitors alike.

Blair Reeves-Smith, Cody Lockett and Callum Sturzaker shape up as the top local hopes, although Dennis Black has been in good form and, if he’s not in contention in the final heat, will be a menace for those who are.

Kaelin Mooney had a busy weekend at Superstock Teams Champs last weekend and, with the New Zealand Stockcar Teams Champs at Huntly next weekend, is sitting out this meeting.

With no racing at Palmerston North this weekend, a large contingent of P cars will be on hand.

Topping the list are brothers Taylor and Kyle Lampp, along with Cody Hodge and Kurtis Tinetti, whilst Rahiri Connor, the sole Wellington entrant, always races hard at Oceanview.

Nine drivers have entered the Tom Francis Building West Coast Production Saloons and, on form so far this season, former 2NZ Brent Hackett will start as favourite.

Hackett’s main challengers will be Nathan Smith, Ray Jaggard and Jason Pointon, who is also contesting the West Coast Stockcars.

With all the Wanganui Warriors sitting out this weekend, interest in the superstocks will be around Carl Burns’ return to racing in the ex-Cameron Jurgens car, whilst Jurgens’ new machine will be driven by 1NZ minisprint driver Dylan Smith.

There will also be interest in the progress of Scott Duncan, in his recently reconfigured superstock, which now boasts an offset engine and upgraded suspension.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of younger Whanganui competitors is travelling to Rotorua for the biggest youth ministock meeting of the season, Ministocks in Paradise.

Qualifying races were held on Friday night, and the finals will take place on Saturday night, with more than 140 of the country’s top young racers involved.

Adult ministocks and midgets round out Saturday’s field at Oceanview, with the pit gates opening at 3pm, public gates at 5pm and racing getting underway at 6pm.