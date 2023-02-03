Gerry Linklater's 98V car, with the 81V of Max Holloway in the background at the SS Motorsport team's garage. Photo / Supplied

It is, without doubt, New Zealand speedway’s biggest event - could this be the Year of the Warrior?

The ENZED-Dewtec New Zealand Superstock Teams Champs is back to its February timeslot this year, after a Covid-enforced delay in 2022.

Thousands of speedway fans from all over the country and from overseas will pack out the Robertson Prestige International Speedway in Palmerston North on Saturday night and Sunday.

With 14 teams entered this season, including the Great Britain Lions returning for the first time since 2020, a feast of action awaits.

Last year’s Teams Champs was postponed until Anzac weekend and the event remained uncompleted.

A tragic accident in the first race of night two cost Manawatu Mustangs driver Stephen Penn his life, resulting in the meeting being abandoned.

Penn’s death led to an outpouring of support for his bereaved family, and the popular Palmerston North driver will be remembered this weekend.

The nucleus of the GJ Gardiner Homes Wanganui Warriors team from last year will be back to compete this year, with Zane Dykstra, Max Holloway and Dylan Marshall all returning.

They will be joined by former New Zealand Stockcar champion Gerry Linklater, having an excellent debut season in his superstock, and talented youngster Kaelin Mooney.

Josh Kahui has contracted to Wanganui this season and will act as sixth driver this weekend, coming off the bench if a driver is injured.

It is a strong Warriors team, with all the drivers having shown good form this season to date, and it’s the best Warriors team in many years in terms of the quality of the cars being driven.

The pick of the bunch has been Marshall, who won the Battle of the Springs during the class’ annual visit to Western Springs Speedway a few weeks ago, and who finished third in the second-tier event at the recent World 240s at Rotorua.

The second-tier Superstocks in Paradise event was won by young Whanganui driver Trent James, who earns automatic qualification for next year’s World 240s finals.

The 14 teams this weekend look generally very even, with talent well spread around the squads.

The Warriors have drawn the Auckland Allstars and the 2021 champion Rotorua Rebels for their qualifying races.

It’s a tough draw, but the Warriors will go into the event believing they can qualify for the elimination races on Sunday night.

Countless hours of preparation have gone into the Warriors’ cars to ensure they are battle-ready, and pit crews will be ready to complete all manner of repairs in between races.

There will be plenty of interest in the return of the British Lions to Palmerston North.

Veteran driver Frankie Wainman Junior leads the team which includes BRISCA F1 World Champion Charlie “Wild Child” Sworder, his son Frankie Jnr Jnr and British-based Dutch drivers Neils and Jelle Tesselaar.

Wanganui Warriors driver Kaelin Mooney is one of two drivers likely to make history this weekend.

Mooney and Hawke’s Bay driver Dylan Ashton become the first third-generation drivers to compete at Teams Champs, which began in 1981.

Ashton’s grandfather Colin and father Blair both formerly took part in the event, along with Dylan’s uncle Lance.

Mooney succeeds his grandfather Evan and father Dion but, unlike the Ashtons, all three generations of Mooneys have competed for the Wanganui Warriors and are Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club stalwarts.

Racing gets under way at 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, with very limited gate sales still available.