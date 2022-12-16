The 236W car starts a rollover as the stockcar field heads through the tight first corner. Photo / Supplied

The 2022-23 speedway season has been badly weather-affected so far, although Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Speedway has escaped the worst with just one meeting disrupted midway through.

All eyes will be on the skies on Saturday though, with Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club officials hoping that forecast rain will somehow miss Oceanview, as it often does.

The feature of this weekend’s meeting is the West Coast Stockcars, with a big field expected after the cancellation of the New Zealand Stockcar Grand Prix at Kihikihi last weekend.

It’s the last chance for drivers to test their combinations ahead of the Salter’s Cartage New Zealand Stockcar Championship at Waikaraka Park in Auckland on December 28-29.

The New Zealand Stockcars has attracted 140 entries, including Whanganui drivers Dion and Kaelin Mooney, Callum Sturzaker, Mark Johnston, Cody Lockett and Blair Reeves-Smith.

Entries were still being received for the West Coast Stockcars, but an old-school Palmerston North versus Stratford versus Whanganui can be expected.

The Whanganui drivers are always keen to see titles remain at home, so visiting drivers are likely to face plenty of pressure over the championship heats.

The out-of-town contingent is headed by Palmerston North’s Taylor Lampp and Seth Hodge and the Stratford duo of Bryce Jensen and Josh Walsh.

Looking to keep the locals honest will be the likes of Sturzaker, Johnston, cousins Nathan and Dennis Black, while Rhys White will make his stockcar debut in Emmily Meehan’s 27V car, after his runner-up finish in the West Coast Adult Ministocks at the last meeting.

A strong field of superstocks has entered, with good numbers of locals and visitors expected.

Carl Burns makes his season debut in the ex-Cameron Jurgens car, while Jurgens himself will be looking to come to grips with the former 1NZ car of Asher Rees which he acquired during the off-season.

Zane Dykstra has been in outstanding form all season, while Max Holloway gets better with every race in his new car and Gerry Linklater has been a model of consistency.

Red Waka team driver Jordan Dare will make an appearance on a track where he has enjoyed success in the past, and he will be joined by cars from Wellington, Palmerston North, Stratford and Gisborne.

The classic stockcars will make another appearance, while adult and youth ministocks and production saloons complete the race programme.

Plan B, if weather disrupts Saturday’s racing, is to run the meeting on Sunday at 4pm, with the club determined to complete the meeting this weekend.

It’s the final meeting of 2022, which is a year that has brought Covid interruptions, a successful 50th-anniversary celebration, and some fast and furious racing.

The pit gates open on Saturday at 3pm, the public gates at 4.30pm and racing gets under way at 6pm.