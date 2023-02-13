Jason Pointon (71V) had a wild ride, thanks to Beau McLeod (86P). Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

When the dust settled on an action-packed night at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway on Saturday, three West Coast titles were handed out.

A bruising night of speedway action provided plenty of entertainment for the crowd, especially in the stockcar class.

The first heat of the Elite Mechanical West Coast Stockcars was especially attritional, with less than half the field finishing.

Jason Pointon provided the most excitement when he was rolled end-for-end by Palmerston North’s Beau McLeod, both cars being eliminated when Pointon’s car came to rest across the bonnet of McLeod’s.

Kyle Lampp gave a glimpse of things to come, finishing first ahead of his brother Taylor, with veteran Evan Mooney, driving grandson Kaelin’s 26V car, coming home in a creditable third place in his first drive of the season.

Callum Sturzaker won the second heat after a determined drive, heading home Kyle Lampp and Mason James, who was driving Dion Mooney’s car, with Evan Mooney in fifth, just behind Cody Lockett.

After two heats Kyle Lampp led by two points from Sturzaker, with Mooney and Lockett looking the most likely to get on the podium.

Cody Hodge did an excellent blocking job for Lampp in the final heat, protecting him from attacks from the locals.

Taylor Lampp lost his chance with a spin in Heat Two, but headed his brother home in the final race ahead of Lockett, Mooney and Sturzaker.

Second place was enough to give Kyle the title ahead of Sturzaker and the 70-year-old Mooney, with Lockett one point off a podium placing.

A scary moment for Jordan Russ (10V), but somehow he managed to keep his midget on four wheels. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

The Get Glazed West Coast Midgets produced some hard racing on a sometimes-bumpy track, with the final result decided in the referees’ room.

Baypark driver Campbell Stewart won the first heat in dominant fashion from Whanganui’s Jordan Russ and Palmerston North driver Chris Bagrie.

Bagrie powered to victory in the second heat, heading home Zen Dodunski, Karl McGill and Stewart.

Before the flag dropped for the third and final heat, drivers performed a three-wide salute as a mark of respect to one of their own, Neville Thompson, driver of the 6V midget who passed away recently.

Once the race got under way, McGill powered away to win ahead of Stewart, Dodunski and Bagrie, unofficially giving Stewart the title.

However, Stewart was deemed to have breached racing rules on one corner and was relegated two places, handing the overall victory to Bagrie.

That left Dodunski and Stewart tied in second, with Dodunski prevailing on a countback.

Former 2NZ driver Brent Hackett made no race of the Tom Francis Building West Coast Production Saloons, winning the first two heats.

Ray Jaggard and Mike Lovell each had a second and a third placing in the opening heats to be tied on points going into the final race.

Jaggard drove an excellent final heat, keeping Hackett at bay and earning second place overall, with Lovell taking the final spot on the podium.

Even with Wanganui Warriors drivers sitting out the meeting after the Teams Champs the previous weekend, a competitive field of superstocks was on hand.

Carl Burns took out the first heat ahead of Zac Harris and Trent James.

Bradley Kendall won the second heat from Burns, with Shaun Smith coming home in third place in Max Holloway’s 81V car.

James took out the final heat ahead of Mark Johnston and Harris, with Burns close by in fourth place.

The adult mini-stocks provided a clean sweep for the Linklater brothers, with Liam winning the first heat and Conor the next two.

With the Wanganui Vulcans away at the New Zealand Stockcar Teams Champs next weekend in Huntly, and the New Zealand Minisprints at Palmerston North, there will be no racing at Oceanview.

Racing resumes at 7pm on Friday, February 24, with the running of the West Coast Minisprints and West Coast Sidecars.



