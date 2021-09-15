SPCA Whanganui welcomes first litter of kittens after a challenging lockdown

SPCA Whanganui Centre manager Francie Flis said they're coming off their busiest season last year, and are expecting something similar this year. Photo / Supplied

SPCA Whanganui is bracing for what could be one of its busiest kitten seasons yet, after de-sexing operations were stalled due to the recent Covid-19 lockdown.

SPCA centres throughout New Zealand have been desexing as many cats and kittens as possible in recent months, but there are concerns the latest lockdown will have stalled progress in reducing unwanted litters because desexing is not considered an essential surgery for veterinarians operating under Covid-19 restrictions.

Whanganui centre manager Francie Flis said staff were split into two work bubbles, with one bubble working from home and the other in the centre on alternating days during the lockdown.

"All volunteers were stood down, which meant an increased workload for our small team to ensure all the animals' enclosures and their health and enrichment needs were met.

"We also had to make sure our fantastic group of foster families had everything they needed for animals they were caring for in lockdown, by arranging essential supply drop-offs and pickups."

While SPCA is an essential service, this did not include desexing operations.

"All desexing operations were put on hold during lockdown and, as a result, we're still working through a large backlog. Fortunately, we had fewer animals in our care this time around compared to last year's level 4 lockdown, which was in the peak of the busy kitten breeding season."

SCPA Whanganui welcomed its first litter of the season last week, after a cat was left in a box at the centre with a note saying she was pregnant with her fifth lot of kittens, Flis said.

"Although she was much loved, they could no longer care for her and asked if SPCA could please find her a good home.

"Four days later she gave birth to three kittens just last week. Roxey is currently in foster care with one of our foster families, and is doing an amazing job being a mum to her kittens."

Flis said adoptions resumed under alert level 3 in a contactless way, with more than 10 families adopting in the first week.

"We are so thankful to our community for their support in finding these animals their forever homes."