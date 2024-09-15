Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

SPCA rehomes large number of pet rats from Whanganui property, ferries some to Christchurch

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Fire and Emergency NZ assisted SPCA Whanganui with the removal of a "large number of surrendered pet rats" at a Whanganui property. Photo / 123rf

Fire and Emergency NZ assisted SPCA Whanganui with the removal of a "large number of surrendered pet rats" at a Whanganui property. Photo / 123rf

An SPCA investigation involving a large number of pet rats from a Whanganui home led to some rats travelling by ferry to Christchurch.

SPCA Whanganui centre manager Francie Flis-Pryce said that in May 2023 “a large number of surrendered pet rats” were taken into their care.

The organisation would not say how many rats were taken from the home because of privacy concerns.

She said some rats were adopted to homes locally and others were rehomed to other parts of the country including Hamilton, Gisborne and the South Island.

SPCA has a custom-built animal transport vehicle that was gifted by a donor in Auckland. A volunteer drove the vehicle to Christchurch via a ferry crossing, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The vehicle is fitted with air conditioning, cameras and water tanks and SPCA science team provided support to ensure the rats’ welfare needs were met during transport.”

The Bluebridge and Interislander ferry services permit pets to travel on board if they are kept within a vehicle.

Whanganui residents fostered the rats while they were waiting to be put up for adoption.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“SPCA is very grateful to the people of Whanganui who volunteered to open their homes to foster rats, keeping them safe and protected, until they found their new homes.

“SPCA reminds pet owners of the importance of desexing all companion animals.”

Female rats can typically breed up to six times a year, and their litters contain between six and 12 rat pups.

Animals adopted from the SPCA are desexed to help drive down the nationwide overpopulation crisis of unwanted litters.

In the months following the rat bust, SPCA Whanganui posted on its Facebook page about adoptions available for “gorgeous baby rats” from its centre.

“Consider adopting one of the numerous rats we currently have at the centre.”

Further posts outlined that rats are highly intelligent, sociable and affectionate animals as pets; they can learn tricks, respond to their names and understand commands.

At the time of the uplift, Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called in to assist.

Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley said fire services sampled the air inside a cabin to check if it was safe to enter.

“We just checked if it was safe for people to go in, and then we gave them some advice on ventilation.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He could not say how many rats were present in the home.

At the time, SPCA inspectorate team lead Pip Lamb said SPCA teams attended a property in the Whanganui area and their presence was part of “an active investigation”.

When asked this month, a spokeswoman said SPCA had no further comment about why the rats were surrendered or the outcome of the investigation.

Rat urine and faeces can carry diseases and cause airborne viruses that are dangerous when inhaled by humans.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle