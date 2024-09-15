“The vehicle is fitted with air conditioning, cameras and water tanks and SPCA science team provided support to ensure the rats’ welfare needs were met during transport.”

The Bluebridge and Interislander ferry services permit pets to travel on board if they are kept within a vehicle.

Whanganui residents fostered the rats while they were waiting to be put up for adoption.

“SPCA is very grateful to the people of Whanganui who volunteered to open their homes to foster rats, keeping them safe and protected, until they found their new homes.

“SPCA reminds pet owners of the importance of desexing all companion animals.”

Female rats can typically breed up to six times a year, and their litters contain between six and 12 rat pups.

Animals adopted from the SPCA are desexed to help drive down the nationwide overpopulation crisis of unwanted litters.

In the months following the rat bust, SPCA Whanganui posted on its Facebook page about adoptions available for “gorgeous baby rats” from its centre.

“Consider adopting one of the numerous rats we currently have at the centre.”

Further posts outlined that rats are highly intelligent, sociable and affectionate animals as pets; they can learn tricks, respond to their names and understand commands.

At the time of the uplift, Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called in to assist.

Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley said fire services sampled the air inside a cabin to check if it was safe to enter.

“We just checked if it was safe for people to go in, and then we gave them some advice on ventilation.”

He could not say how many rats were present in the home.

At the time, SPCA inspectorate team lead Pip Lamb said SPCA teams attended a property in the Whanganui area and their presence was part of “an active investigation”.

When asked this month, a spokeswoman said SPCA had no further comment about why the rats were surrendered or the outcome of the investigation.

Rat urine and faeces can carry diseases and cause airborne viruses that are dangerous when inhaled by humans.

