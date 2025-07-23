Advertisement
South Taranaki town Hāwera to host 2026 BMX New Zealand North Island Titles after 30-year wait

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The Hāwera BMX Club is looking for sponsors and supporters and says it will need around $60,000 to host the event.

Hāwera will host the BMX New Zealand North Island Titles for the first time in over 30 years.

The event will attract more than 500 riders from across the North Island and Australia to the South Taranaki town.

The Hāwera BMX Club last hosted the event in 1995.

Hāwera BMX

