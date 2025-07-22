South Taranaki District Council is offering free dog microchipping throughout July, August and September.

South Taranaki District Council is offering free microchipping as it works to get more dogs compliant with the law.

The service is available to any registered dogs living in South Taranaki.

The programme was introduced to promote compliance with New Zealand law, which states all dogs must be registered and microchipped by the age of 3 months.

“Our records show that around 600 dogs in our district are not microchipped,” regulatory services manager Chantelle Denton said.

“We’re hoping this free service will encourage more owners to get their dogs microchipped.