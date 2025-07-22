Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Taranaki offers free dog microchipping to boost compliance

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

South Taranaki District Council is offering free dog microchipping throughout July, August and September.

South Taranaki District Council is offering free dog microchipping throughout July, August and September.

South Taranaki District Council is offering free microchipping as it works to get more dogs compliant with the law.

The service is available to any registered dogs living in South Taranaki.

The programme was introduced to promote compliance with New Zealand law, which states all dogs must be registered and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save