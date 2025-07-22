“Beyond the legal requirements, microchipping offers real peace of mind. It’s a permanent method of identification that makes it far more likely that a lost or stolen dog will be returned to its owner.”
Chipping is available from noon to 1pm on Wednesdays throughout July, August and September at the South Taranaki Pound on Beach Rd. No appointment is needed.
For those unable to bring their dog in, home visits can be arranged for $81. For more information or to book a home visit, call the council on 0800 111 323.
In Whanganui, there are an estimated 607 dogs yet to be microchipped and Rangitīkei has an estimated 700.
Whanganui District Council regulatory and compliance operations manager Jason Shailer said his council did not have a similar programme.
“Whanganui District Council already offers heavily discounted microchipping [$30] and our animal management team are trained to microchip dogs,” he said.
“Currently, we have no plans to offer a free microchip service.”
Rangitīkei District Council was keen on a similar microchipping programme, communications co-ordinator Ben Caldwell said.
“Council has considered running a free microchipping initiative and had plans to do one previously jointly with Manawatū District Council, but unfortunately it didn’t happen due to logistical challenges,” Caldwell said.
“We’re aiming to hold an event in the near future. Rough estimates put our non-microchipped dogs, excluding working dogs, at 700, so we see benefit in a similar programme to what South Taranaki District Council have done.”
Ruapehu District Council does not have a free microchipping programme, but offers alternative support for dog owners.
“We support dog owners by working with our local vets and SPCA to arrange and share-fund desexing of dogs for those owners that are unable to themselves,” Sharon Robinson, executive manager of regulatory and customer services, said.
“RDC also supports dog owners experiencing hardship by various other means, such as reduced and part payment options and education/fencing support.”
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.