Te Kiri King, a former student of the programme, is employed by the trust and will be a leader on the trip.

He said the first San Francisco trip he went on was “very pivotal” for his life.

“I suppose as a young person, like any curious kid, you wondered how big the world was and, coming from my family being Pātea Māori Club and travelling all over, I knew somewhat.

“But to experience that firsthand was beyond what I could have thought at that time, and the technology was enormous.”

Arnott said education pathways after high school were quite slim in South Taranaki and Ngāti Ruanui wanted to close the gap for students.

“That’s what we’re aiming for, transitioning them from here to university.”

Pātea students wanting to study at the Western Institute of Technology in New Plymouth would need to drive for more than an hour. For further study options at UCOL Te Pūkenga, the travel time to Whanganui was about 45 minutes and nearly another hour to Palmerston North.

“I think here in South Taranaki the options are quite slim,” Arnott said.

On Monday to Wednesday, about 30 students meet for the 2NUiCODE after-school programme, with 20 to 60 students each from Hāwera Primary, Pātea Area School, Te Paepae o Aotea and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui involved during school hours.

“We must carve out our own identity in this vital and ever-growing, multibillion-dollar sector.”

Students on the trip will experience some of Silicon Valley’s most cutting-edge global tech companies such as LinkedIn, Microsoft Garage, Apple, Twitch and Google.

The group will also visit Finance Now to look at how AI advances are being used in businesses and go to Stanford University for a digital workshop.

“It’s quite full-on, there’s not really a break – only one day of shopping,” Arnott said.

For 16 of the 20 students, it was a tight turnaround to apply for a passport before the trip.

King said he was looking forward to his return to San Francisco.

“I’m excited to see the kids experience what I experienced when I was their age.”

The 2NUiCODE programme involves eSports as well as coding and design-based technologies such as 3D printing and robotics.

“As a kid, I only did gaming and I saw the harm of that, so my holiday programme doesn’t focus so much just on the screens, but also using your hand and eye co-ordination.”

A ceremony was held at Tutahi Church next to Tauranga Ika Marae on State Highway 3 with a special karakia for 2NUiCODE students, tutors, kaima’i and w’ānau before their trip.

Arnott said she hoped the trip would inspire students to look outside South Taranaki: “It is the encouragement of having the kaha [strength] to go outside of your shell.”

