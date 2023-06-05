Eltham Primary School pupils helping with planting at Soldiers Park as part of South Taranaki District Council's places and spaces volunteer initiative. Photo / Supplied

A South Taranaki initiative is planting the seeds for future volunteering and community pride.

Seven months ago, Alice Arnold was appointed places and spaces volunteer co-ordinator for South Taranaki District Council (STDC), working three days a week. Arnold works alongside volunteer groups involved in public “green” places and spaces, such as parks and reserves, to support community-driven initiatives and enhance the environment.

“My role is to co-ordinate and facilitate volunteer community groups, helping them contribute to horticultural and outdoor projects and maintenance work across public parks and spaces in South Taranaki,” Arnold said.

“We have many people who want to get involved and already do something on a voluntary basis in the community. I can support or co-ordinate their activities, particularly considering the requirements around health and safety.”

With a current focus on horticultural initiatives, Arnold helps groups by suggesting appropriate plantings for specific locations in the district’s public spaces.

“As the liaison between volunteer groups and the council, particularly the STDC parks team, it’s important to ensure the volunteer work complements the ongoing efforts of the parks staff in the spaces and places they oversee.”

Arnold also provides the volunteers with guidance on health and safety matters when needed.

Some of the groups she is currently working with include the Pātea planting volunteers, Manaia Maara Kai (community garden), Te Paepae O Aotea student planting group, Restore Eltham (planting at Soldiers Park), the Friends of Hāwera Parks and their sub-group who volunteer in Goodson Dell, Hāwera Cemetery and King Edward Park.

The council’s properties and facilities operations manager Phil Waite said he was delighted with Arnold’s expertise and dedication, and recognised the invaluable role she would play in developing strong volunteer programmes that promoted civic participation and improved community well-being.

“I believe that Alice’s leadership will inspire and mobilise residents, growing our culture of volunteerism and community,” Waite said.

“This approach maximises the positive impact volunteers have and creates a collaborative partnership between community-driven projects and the council’s objectives.”

Arnold said she had a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve.

“I get so much satisfaction supporting those people who want to do something positive for their community. I want to strengthen the volunteer network, streamline processes and establish a framework that nurtures a sense of pride and engagement among volunteers. I also want to ensure the longevity and succession of volunteer efforts by actively linking new individuals and groups to ongoing volunteer projects and spaces, allowing the hard work already invested to continue and thrive in the long term.”

Individuals and groups interested in participating in planting/gardening volunteer activities or seeking further information can contact Alice Arnold on 0800 111 323.