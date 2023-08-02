Mezzo-soprano Cecily Shaw has been awarded a scholarship to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Cecily Shaw is heading to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London on a £15,000 scholarship.

The former student of the Whanganui-based New Zealand Opera School held concerts alongside the Rangitikei Parish Choir in Marton and New Plymouth to fundraise for the remaining costs associated with the two-year performance-based programme.

“I’m excited and nervous - it doesn’t quite feel real yet,” she said.

After studying voice performance at Waikato University, Shaw went on to complete a Master’s degree where she researched neurodivergence in the music community.

Shaw, who grew up in Stratford, said being autistic and pursuing a career in music had opened her eyes to some of the barriers neurodivergent people can face.

“It makes me more creative and really stubborn, but it also means I’m more likely to get overlooked in some cases,” she said.

“To any neurodivergent performers or artists: you can do it, and it’s totally okay if you have to do things a little differently or later than most people your age.

“Just go for it and follow your heart. As long as you have support, and it is out there, you can do it.”

Shaw said she couldn’t name just one favourite opera, but she did have a soft spot for The Marriage of Figaro.

“I’ve been exposed to classical singing all my life because my mum used to be a high school conductor and choir teacher.

“When I was 12, I went and saw Don Pasquale, and that’s when I absolutely fell in love with opera.”

