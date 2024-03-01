Works have almost finished on the Somme Parade slip with traffic now allowed to flow both ways. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui shoppers enjoyed some sunshine and live music from Dino the Busker at Aramoho after driving to the centre on the newly reopened section of Somme Parade.

The section of road between Barrack St and Kaikokopu Rd reopened on Friday after four months of closure while work to repair and strengthen the Whanganui River drop-out was under way.

The work began in June 2023 and traffic had been reduced to one lane before the closure.

Mary Trevethick at Aramoho Mags & Lotto said seeing the road reopened sooner than anticipated was a welcome sight.

“I imagine there will be a lot of shoppers here at the weekend,” she said.

“Saturday is always busy here but it has been quieter since the road closure. It has been a hassle.”

Aramoho resident Don White said he was looking forward to seeing his family more often now the road had reopened.

“My kids take me to my medical appointments but I’ve been going to meet them at the end of the closed section because there were so many delays.

“I’m pleased for the businesses here and we might see the coffee cart come back now.”

The work crews were also rejoicing at the prospect of completing the job.

Downer site manager Kian Belk said there would be about two more weeks of work for his crew while they restored the footpath and kerbing on the riverside.

“We are feeling pretty stoked to see the road open again and to see everyone looking so happy,” he said.

“I woke up feeling great to know we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Paddle Steamer Waimarie sails past the repaired section of the Whanganui Riverbank. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council staff advised the road was still rough in places and still needed resurfacing. A 30km/h speed restriction was in place and there would be traffic management during the road resealing work.

