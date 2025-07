Turoa Ski Area's High Noon Express chairlift is set to open on Saturday, July 26, offering a full-mountain experience.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Turoa Ski Area's High Noon Express chairlift is set to open on Saturday, July 26, offering a full-mountain experience.

Tūroa Ski Area’s High Noon Express chairlift will open this Saturday, marking the first weekend of the 2025 season on Mt Ruapehu.

The high-speed, six-seater chairlift has a vertical rise of 398m.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer guests top-to-bottom skiing for the first time this winter on Tūroa’s premier terrain,” Tūroa chief executive Jono Dean said.

Facilities on the mountain will be open with increased capacity on Saturday, including The Giant Café and Snowflake Big Mountain Burgers.

The Giant Café will also feature a DJ on Saturday.