Two state highways in the central North Island are closed this morning due to snow.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the Desert Road State Highway 1 between Rangipo and Waiouru is closed, as well as SH46 between Tongariro and Rangipo.

Detours are available via SH3, SH4, SH47 and SH41 but motorists should be aware the detours will add at least 1.5 hours to their journey.

SH3 is also closed at Awakino, between Maunganui Rd and Awakau Rd, due to a significant underslip. This closure is expected to be in place until Friday, May 12, Waka Kotahi said.

“Our crews are currently on-site assessing the underslip. Please continue to use alternative routes, consider SH4.”