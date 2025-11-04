Daytime highs are expected to be 20C today, 21C tomorrow, 23C on Thursday, 22C on Friday, 21C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday.
Expected overnight lows are 9C today and tomorrow, 13C on Thursday, 12C on Friday and 11C on Saturday and Sunday.
“[The] temperature should be pretty consistent this week and a couple of warmer days in there as well.”
Cloud cover on Wednesday morning will break up as the day goes on.
Thursday will have partly cloudy conditions but with “some good gaps in the cloud and plenty of sunshine”, Makgabutlane said.
Friday and Saturday conditions will depend on a low pressure system approaching New Zealand from the North.
The system is expected to bring rain to the top half of the North Island but, depending on its movement, may bring some rain on Friday to parts of the Whanganui area.
“It doesn’t look like we’re expecting overly strong winds this week,” Makgabutlane said.
Winds will be predominantly westerlies, at times shifting to southwesterlies or northwesterlies.
There is a chance for some stronger westerly or northwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon, she said.
“Not too bad a week all in all.”