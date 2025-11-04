Sunny weather will warm up Whanganui this week. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

4 Nov, 2025 12:34 AM 2 mins to read

Sneak peek of summery weather in Whanganui this week

Sunny weather will warm up Whanganui this week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can look forward to a week of warm, sunny weather with summer right around the corner.

Most days will have sunshine and dry conditions, with a chance of rain on Friday into part of Saturday.

“[It’s] looking pretty settled and pleasant, weather-wise,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s.

“It might have a little bit of a kind of springtime, maybe even summertime feel to things.”