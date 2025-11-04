Advertisement
Sneak peek of summery weather in Whanganui this week

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Sunny weather will warm up Whanganui this week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can look forward to a week of warm, sunny weather with summer right around the corner.

Most days will have sunshine and dry conditions, with a chance of rain on Friday into part of Saturday.

“[It’s] looking pretty settled and pleasant, weather-wise,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

Daytime temperatures

